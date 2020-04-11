Connected Logistics Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future 2019-2026
The global Connected Logistics market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Connected Logistics market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Connected Logistics market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Connected Logistics across various industries.
The Connected Logistics market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.
The major players profiled in this report include:
HCL Technologies
Infosys
AT&T Inc.
IBM
Cisco System Inc.
Intel Corporation
Cloud Logistics
SAP SE
Eurotech S.P.A.
The end users/applications and product categories analysis:
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-
Gateways
RFID Tags
Sensor Nodes
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Connected Logistics for each application, including-
Freight Management
Food and Beverage Supply Chain
Healthcare
Retail
Warehouse Management
The Connected Logistics market report offers a plethora of insights which include:
- Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.
- Historical and future progress of the global Connected Logistics market.
- Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Connected Logistics market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.
- Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Connected Logistics market.
- Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global Connected Logistics market.
The Connected Logistics market report answers important questions which include:
- Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Connected Logistics in xx industry?
- How will the global Connected Logistics market grow over the forecast period?
- Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Connected Logistics by 2029?
- What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Connected Logistics ?
- Which regions are the Connected Logistics market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?
The Connected Logistics market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:
- Historic Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
