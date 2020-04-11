Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market: Global Opportunities, Regional Overview, Top Leaders, Size, Revenue and Forecast up to 2025
This report presents the worldwide Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.
Top Companies in the Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market:
key players in the global cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market are Qualcomm Incorporated, Unex Technology Corp., MediaTek, Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions, Savari, Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Audi AG, AT&T Inc., Daimler AG, etc.
Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market: Regional Outlook
The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market followed by Western Europe and North America region. The primary growth factor in the Asia Pacific is the China which is expected to be the first country to deploy cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X). Also, the demand for cellular vehicle-to-everything in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to rise as this region has emerged as a hub for automotive production and it caters to the growing demand for the automobile in the market. Increase in demand for vehicle telematics and autonomous driving are the factors driving the growth of cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market in Western Europe region. Latin America and MEA are expected to see the significant growth rate in the cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market.
In July 2018, 5G Automotive Association (5GAA), BMW Group, Ford Motor Company and PSA Group collaborated with Qualcomm and Savari showcased the live demonstration of C-V2X direct communication technology which is operating across vehicles from multiple automakers. This demonstration presented road safety and traffic efficiency benefits of using C-V2X for vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) collision avoidance, and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) connectivity to traffic signals and traffic management centers.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Segments
- Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2017
- Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2028
- Supply & Demand Value Chain for Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market
- Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved in Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market
- Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Technology
- Value Chain of Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X)
- Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis of Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market includes
- North America Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market
- U.S. & Canada
- Latin America Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market
- Brazil, Argentina & Others
- Eastern Europe Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Nordic
- BENELUX
- Rest of Western Europe
- Asia Pacific Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market
- Middle East and Africa Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market
- GCC Countries
- Other Middle East
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Other Africa
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
The report provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market. It provides the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) industry overview with growth analysis and futuristic cost, revenue and many other aspects. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Tire Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.
Influence of the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market report:
-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market.
– Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market recent innovations and major events.
-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market-leading players.
-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market for forthcoming years.
-In-depth understanding of Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.
-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market.
