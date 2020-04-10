Global Pneumatic Conveying System Market: Introduction

With increasing automation in the manufacturing sector, the material handling industry has significantly transformed over the past few years. Demand for robust and novel technologies in material handling has witnessed significant upsurge, to cope up with the rapidly developing manufacturing techniques such as robotics. Owing to these customized and advanced handling demands, the material handling industry is expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period. Conveying systems form an important part of material handling industry. Of the varied types of conveying systems available, pneumatic conveying system – a system that utilizes air flow and pressure differential to fulfill conveying operations in a closed environment, finds its application for conveying powder, granules, abrasive and other dry bulk materials in various end use industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, chemicals, metal & mining and pulp & paper.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/14944

The pneumatic conveying system uses pressure difference and flow of air or other gases as the driving force for the conveying system. This is usually supplied by an air mover and kept under control for desired applications. The market for pneumatic conveying system is expected to witness healthy growth over the forecast period, owing to various advantages it offers over the existing conventional mechanical systems. Pneumatic conveying systems are more flexible than existing mechanical systems, occupy less space and provide enclosed space for transportation. Another major advantage of a pneumatic conveying system over a mechanical one is the relatively low maintenance cost, which is due to the fact that pneumatic conveying systems have less number of moving parts.

Global Pneumatic Conveying System Market: Market Dynamics

Owing to the stabilized growth of global economy and of end-use industries such as food & beverages, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, steady growth in sales of pneumatic conveying systems is expected over the forecast period. Developing nations such as China, ASEAN, India and South Africa are expected to be the major contributors for the market growth.

Benefits offered by pneumatic conveying systems, such as low maintenance costs, less space requirement for installation, durability and flexibility will be the key factors driving the focus of customers towards pneumatic conveying systems over other systems available in the market. Thereby, driving the growth of the global pneumatic conveying system market. Installation and MRO services are expected to hold significant shares of the total revenue generated in the global pneumatic conveying system market and drive the market growth.

Factors that can hamper the growth of pneumatic conveying system market include large power requirements to drive the conveyor, continuous monitoring and change in air pressure and requirement of larger dust collection systems than other available systems in the market. Furthermore, sluggish growth in some of the end-use industries such as metal & mining industries pose challenge to the growth of global pneumatic conveying systems market.

Global Pneumatic Conveying System Market: Market Segmentation

The global pneumatic conveying systems market can be segmented into following:

By product type, pneumatic conveying systems market can be segmented into

Dense-phase Pneumatic Conveying System

Dilute-phase Pneumatic Conveying System

By technology, pneumatic conveying systems market can be segmented into

Vacuum Conveying Systems

Positive Pressure Systems

Combination Conveying Systems

By end-use industry, pneumatic conveying systems market can be segmented into

Pulp & Paper

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Metal Mining

Plastics & Polymers

Petrochemical

Others

Global Pneumatic Conveying System Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America and Europe are expected to collectively account for over half of the revenue generated in the global pneumatic conveying system market. The U.S., U.K., Germany, France and Spain are expected to be the major contributors to the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold significant market share in the global pneumatic conveying systems market over the forecast period. The market in the region is expected to witness high value CAGR over the forecast period. China, Japan, India and ASEAN are expected to witness significant growth opportunities owing to favorable macro-economic factors and rapid industrialization taking place in these countries.

Middle East and Africa and Latin America are expected to hold nominal market share in the global pneumatic conveying system market. Turkey and South Africa are expected to emerge as key countries holding significant opportunities for the growth of pneumatic conveying systems market in the region. The markets in Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to witness moderate growth over forecast period.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC)@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/14944

Global Pneumatic Conveying System Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global pneumatic conveying system market include: