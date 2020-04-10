Analysis of the Global Digital Dentistry Market

PMR recently published a market study which highlights the various factors that are expected to influence the dynamics of the global Digital Dentistry market over the forecast period (2019-2029). According to the report, owing to a range of factors including factor 1, factor 2 and factor 3, the global Digital Dentistry market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029.

The presented market study offers an in-depth analysis of the market scenario in the various geographies such as:

key players in the Global Digital Dentistry Market are Sirona, Apteryx, Dentsply, Ratos/Vidar, 3M ESPE, KaVo, Planmeca Group, Biolase Technology, AstraZeneca Group, Cadblue, Danaher, Implant Sciences Corporation, DOT GmBH, Dexis, Raymor, Rofin, Zimmer, Henry Schein, Mack Molding, Dental Technology Consultants.

Segmentation

The Global market for Digital Dentistry can be segmented into the following:-

By Type

CAD/CAM and Intraoral Imaging

Caries Diagnosis

Computer-Aided implant Dentistry

Digital Radiotherapy

Digital dental x-ray

Electric and Surgical hand-pieces

Lasers

Computerized case presentations

Electronic Prescriptions

Digitally-Based Surgical Guides

Digital Impressions

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific

Middle-East & Africa

Research Methodology

PMR utilizes a triangulation methodology that is primarily based on experimental techniques such as patient-level data, number of procedures and capital equipment install base to obtain precise market estimations and insights on various medical devices and medical technology. Bottom-up approach is always used to obtain insightful data for the specific country/regions. The country specific data is again analysed to derive data at a global level. This methodology ensures high quality and accuracy of information.

Secondary research is used at the initial phase to identify the feasibility of the target products/technology categories and its respective segments, product offerings, usage pattern as per disease indications, product installed base in target healthcare facilities, life span of a device, reimbursement scenario, adoption rate and future impact of new technologies.

Each piece of information is eventually analysed during the entire research project which builds a strong base for the primary research information.

Primary research participants include demand-side users such as key opinion leaders, physicians, surgeons, and supply-side providers of medical devices who provide valuable insights on trends, key treatment patterns, adoption rate, and purchasing pattern, technological development of medical devices, patient education, effectiveness of manufacturers and important strategies, pricing and competitive dynamics.

Quantitative and qualitative assessment of basic factors driving demand, economic factors/cycles and growth rates and strategies utilized by key players in the market is analysed in detail while forecasting, in order to project Year-on-Year growth rates. These Y-o-Y growth projections are checked and aligned as per industry/product lifecycle and further utilized to develop market numbers at a holistic level.

On the other hand, we also analyse various companies annual reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, 10k reports and press release operating in this market segment to fetch substantial information about the market size, trends, opportunity, drivers, restraints and to analyse key players and their market shares. Key companies are segmented at Tier level based on their revenues, product portfolio and presence.

Please note that these are the partial steps that are being followed while developing the market size. Besides this, forecasting will be done based on our internal proprietary model which also uses different macro-economic factors such as per capita healthcare expenditure, disposable income, industry based demand driving factors impacting the market and its forecast trends apart from disease related factors.

