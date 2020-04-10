The ‘Mobile Business Intelligence Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

Key Players

Technology vendors assessed for Mobile Business Intelligence include Big Data Bizviz, Dundas Data Visualization, Inc., Information Builders, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, Qlik Technologies, Inc., Rosslyn Analytics, Ltd, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Tableau Software, Tibco Software, Inc., Zoho Corporation

Regional Overview

Presently, North America and Asia Pacific (APEC) is holding the largest market share for Mobile business intelligence market due increasing demand from Health care, Retail and energy sectors. Moreover, Europe is fastest growing market for mobile business intelligence due to increase in smart phone. Usage of smart phones and tablets driving the growth of mobile business intelligence market across the globe. The Demand for Mobile Business Intelligence market has risen dramatically over the past 18 months globally. The continued and unprecedented emergence of tablet devices for work and play, an increasingly mobile workforce, and the need for real-time insight at any moment, has resulted in new vendor offerings and shifting consumer demand.

Regional analysis for Mobile Business Intelligence Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America Market US Canada

Latin America Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Market

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

