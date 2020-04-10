Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market is valued approximately USD XX million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Decline in prices of hardware components, increasing demand for smartphones and tablets and increase in the demand for AR apps in the E-Commerce sector are driving the growth of the market over the forecast period. According to pew research centre, in 2014 about a quarter of individuals in developing countries owns a smartphone and by 2017 that share has risen to 42%, among advanced economies 72% of total individuals owns a smartphone. Thus, growing smartphone ownership rate across the globe is expected to drive the market growth.

The report on global Mobile Augmented Reality market includes Component, Application and Vertical segments. Component segment is further segmented into Hardware Component and Software Component. Application segment is further divided into Smartphones, Tablets, Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs)/Handheld Game Consoles, Smart Glasses and Wearables and vertical segment is categorized into Consumer Vertical, Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Commercial and Industrial. The commercial vertical holds the largest share of the mobile augmented reality market, followed by the consumer vertical.

The regional analysis of Global Automotive Seats Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading market region for global Mobile Augmented Reality market in terms of market revenue share. Factors such as Increasing urbanization, economic developments, high demand for tablets and smartphones are driving the growth of Asia Pacific Mobile Augmented Reality market. Mobile Augmented Reality market

The leading market players mainly include-

*Google Inc.

*Qualcomm Inc.

*Microsoft Corporation

*Infinity Augmented Reality Inc.

*Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

*Blippar.Com Ltd.

*Daqri Llc

*Wikitude GmbH

*Metaio GmbH

*Catchoom Technologies

*Atheer Inc.

*Aurasma

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

*Hardware Component

o 3d Camera

o Sensor

*Accelerometer

*Gyroscope

*Magnetometer

*Global Positioning System (GPS)

*Proximity Sensor

o Semiconductor Component

*Controller/Processor

*Integrated Circuit

o Display

*Software Component

By Application:

*Smartphones

*Tablets

*Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs)/Handheld Game Consoles

*Smart Glasses and Wearables

By Vertical:

*Consumer Vertical

*Gaming

*Sports and Entertainment

*Aerospace & Defense

*Medical

*Commercial

*Tourism and Sightseeing

*E-Learning

*E-Commerce and Marketing

*Industrial

*Enterprise Solutions

*Architecture and Building Design (BIM)

*Geospatial Mining

*Automotive

By Regions:

*North America

*U.S.

*Canada

*Europe

*UK

*Germany

*Asia Pacific

*China

*India

*Japan

*Latin America

*Brazil

*Mexico

*Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Seats Market in Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

