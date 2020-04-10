Global Industrial Heaters Market: Overview

Whenever there is a need to increase the temperature of any industrial process or an object, industrial heaters are considered as viable options. For example, a pipe might need heat tracing to prevent it from freezing in the cold, or to warm lubricating oil before feeding it to the machine. Advancement in technology has created new and exciting products and opportunities for the industrial heaters manufacturers. Electric industrial heaters work on the principle of conversion of electrical energy into heat energy through convection, conduction, and radiation forms of heat transfer.

In practice, radiation heat transfer dominates high temperature processes, whereas conductive/convection forms dominate low temperature processes. Of the total manufacturing sector’s energy demand, industrial heaters account for approximately 70% of the process energy and use. A wide range of process heating unit operations are associated with industrial equipment to facilitate important material transformations, such as curing, drying, phase change, heating, etc. These are fundamental operations in the manufacturing of industrial and consumer products made of concrete, glass, ceramics, rubber, plastic, and metal. Out of various process heating technologies, technology improvements in the hybrid system may lead to manufacturing efficiency improvements, such as enhanced speed/throughput, lower energy consumption, better product quality, etc.

Global Industrial Heaters Market: Dynamics

Drivers:

High efficiency and affordable price of the system are factors driving growth of the global industrial heaters market over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing use of electro-technologies has significant potential to improve energy productivity and reduce energy consumption of process industries, which is expected to drive the industrial heaters market during the forecast period. Moreover, low maintenance and operational costs, and reduction in emissions are expected to drive the global industrial heaters market.

Restraints:

Lack of training among workers in specific regions is expected to hamper growth of the global industrial heaters market during the forecast period. Furthermore, limited use of duct heaters due to their inability to heat wet rooms and the requirement for safeguards to ensure fire safety are expected to hinder growth of the global industrial heaters market by the end of forecast period.

Global Industrial Heaters Market: Segmentation

The global industrial heaters market can be segmented on the basis of product type, technology, and end-use industries. On the basis of product type, the global industrial heaters market is segmented as immersion heaters, pipe heaters, circulation heaters, cartridge heaters, and duct heaters. On the basis of technology, the global industrial heaters market is segmented as fuel based, electricity based, steam based, and hybrid based. On the basis of end-use industries, the global industrial heaters is segmented as oil & gas industry, food industry, chemical industry, and plastic industry.

Global Industrial Heaters Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global industrial heaters market are: