Analysis of the Global Grignard Reagents Market

The presented global Grignard Reagents market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Grignard Reagents market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the report, the value of the Grignard Reagents market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.

The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Grignard Reagents market:

How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the Grignard Reagents market? Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies? What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the Grignard Reagents market? Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the Grignard Reagents market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global Grignard Reagents market into different market segments such as:

On the basis of application, the NAFTA and Europe Grignard Reagents market is segmented into catalyst, stabilisers, and others segment. The catalyst and stabilisers segments collectively accounted for over two-thirds value share in 2015. The others segment is expected to expand at a value CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period. Grignard reagents are commonly used to manufacture chemo-catalyst for its application in pharmaceutical and chemical industries. Due to the development of eco-friendly products with soil enriching properties, the market for Grignard reagents is making a leeway in the agrochemical industry.

On the basis of the end user, the NAFTA and Europe Grignard Reagents market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, flavour & fragrance, packaging, and research segments. In 2015, the pharmaceutical segment accounted for more than half of the total volume shares and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period. Agrochemical and flavour & fragrance segments are estimated to account for a collective value share of 27.8% by the end of 2016. The research segment is expected to expand at a value CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period.

On the basis of geography, the Grignard Reagents market is confined to NAFTA and Europe regions. The Grignard Reagents market in the NAFTA region, expanding at a value CAGR of 4.5%, is expected to reach US$ 2.3 Bn by the end of the forecast period. Pharmaceutical industry growth and increasing research and development activities are expected to drive regional market growth. The Grignard Reagents market in Europe is expected to expand at a value CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period.

Strong web of distributors and key mergers keeping the global market afloat

Key players dominating the Grignard Reagents market include Albemarle Corporation, FMC Corporation, SABIC, Weylchem GmbH, GFS Chemicals, Rieke Metals Inc, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Boulder Scientific Company, Pentagon chemicals, Ltd and Chemoxy International Ltd.

Vital data enclosed in the report:

SWOT analysis of the leading market players in the Grignard Reagents market

Analysis of the most lucrative distribution channels for market players in different regions

Assessment of the key success factors impacting the growth of the Grignard Reagents market on the global scale

Regulatory policies that are likely to accelerate/hamper the market growth

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

