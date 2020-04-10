Global Water Treatment Systems Market Sees Promising Growth in 2020
Water treatment is any process that improves the quality of water to make it more acceptable for a specific end-use.
The water treatment systems (PoE) market depends on various players who provide technological solutions for installing and manufacturing innovative water treatment systems.
In 2018, the global Water Treatment Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Water Treatment Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Water Treatment Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- The DOW Chemical
- Honeywell International
- 3M
- Danaher
- Pentair
- Best Water Technology (BWT)
- Calgon Carbon
- Culligan International
- General Electric
- Watts Water Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Water Softeners
- Reverse Osmosis Systems
- Distillation Systems
- Disinfection Methods
- Filtration Methods
- Others (Adsorption and Electrolysis)
Market segment by Application, split into
- Residential
- Non-residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Healthcare
- Educational Institutes
- Others (Stadiums, Railway Stations, and Airports)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Water Treatment Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Water Treatment Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Water Treatment Systems are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
