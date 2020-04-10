Global Pipe Relining Market Sees Promising Growth in 2020
Pipe relining is a process that facilitates repairing of broken or damaged pipes without the need to wholly replace sewer lines or trenching.
North America is largest adopter of pipe relining, followed by the Asia Pacific, while the Middle East & Africa region with growing numbers of infrastructures and increasing technological trends is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in terms of pipe relining market.
In 2018, the global Pipe Relining market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Pipe Relining status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pipe Relining development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Advanced Trenchless
- Inland Pipe Rehabilitation (IPR)
- Roto-Rooter Group
- SilverLining Holding
- NU FLOW CORPORATE
- Perma-Liner Industries
- RPB
- Pipe Restoration Solutions
- Aegion Corporation
- SPT Pipe
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Cured-in-place
- Pull-in-place
- Pipe Bursting
- Internal Pipe Coating
Market segment by Application, split into
- Commercial
- Residential
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Pipe Relining status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Pipe Relining development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pipe Relining are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
