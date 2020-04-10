Pipe relining is a process that facilitates repairing of broken or damaged pipes without the need to wholly replace sewer lines or trenching.

North America is largest adopter of pipe relining, followed by the Asia Pacific, while the Middle East & Africa region with growing numbers of infrastructures and increasing technological trends is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in terms of pipe relining market.

In 2018, the global Pipe Relining market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Pipe Relining status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pipe Relining development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Advanced Trenchless

Inland Pipe Rehabilitation (IPR)

Roto-Rooter Group

SilverLining Holding

NU FLOW CORPORATE

Perma-Liner Industries

RPB

Pipe Restoration Solutions

Aegion Corporation

SPT Pipe

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cured-in-place

Pull-in-place

Pipe Bursting

Internal Pipe Coating

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Residential

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Pipe Relining status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Pipe Relining development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pipe Relining are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

