A coupling (or coupler) (used in piping or plumbing) is a very short length of pipe or tube, with a socket at one or both ends that allows two pipes or tubes to be joined, welded (steel), brazed or soldered (copper, brass etc.) together.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Saint-Gobain

Uponor

Rehau

Sharkbite

Ridgid

Sioux Chief

Tradesmen Supply

Viega

Wheeler Rex

Zurn

Aliaxis Group

Pipe Coupling Breakdown Data by Type

Metal Type

Plastic Type

Pipe Coupling Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Pipe Coupling Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Pipe Coupling Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Pipe Coupling status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Pipe Coupling manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pipe Coupling :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Pipe Coupling market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

