Global Oil and Gas Data Management Market Is Projected to Grow at a Substantial Rate by 2026
Oil and Gas companies, typically, have numerous information systems laboring through abundant data that form the backbone for a number of business decisions.
Moreover, there is an explosive increase in the volume of data that has become available and it continues to grow exponentially. The fundamental responsibilities of data management include overseeing data through program coordination, integration across systems, establishing quality processes, developing new systems and support operations.
The oil and gas data management market has been broadly segmented into three main categories which includes IT infrastructure, Data management and Services. The rising trend of adoption of modern technologies and solutions in the entire value chain of oil and gas sector is playing huge role for companies to achieve the best operational efficiency targets set by oil and gas companies.
In 2018, the global Oil and Gas Data Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Oil and Gas Data Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oil and Gas Data Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- SAP
- IBM
- Wipro
- Netapp
- Oracle
- Hitachi
- EMC
- Hewlett-Packard
- Cisco Systems
- SAS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- IT infrastructure
- Data Organization
- Services
Market segment by Application, split into
- Upstream
- Midstream
- Downstream
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
