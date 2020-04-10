The rising world population has resulted in an increase in the demand for food, while there has been an increase in the loss of crop and livestock-based food due to genetic concerns and climatic factors. The world population is expected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, which further stresses on the need to employ advanced technologies so that we can ensure sustainable productivity growth in agriculture. Agrigenomics provides an effective solution to the rising concerns by improving the productivity factor of the farmers. Agrigenomics helps the farmers, breeders, and researchers in identifying the genetic sequences which can be used to determine desirable traits and make better breeding decisions.

With food security gaining increased importance in the worldwide scenario, the government of various countries across the globe are promoting the use of technologies like genomics and sequencing in the field of agriculture. The process of relating the agriculturally important characteristics like meat quality with one or more genes is important for ensuring better farm-outputs. Agrigenomics also helps in improving aquaculture, where desirable characteristics like disease resistance, and increased stress tolerance can be induced in the aquatic organisms.

In 2018, the global NGS In Agrigenomics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global NGS In Agrigenomics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the NGS In Agrigenomics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Illumina

Agilent Technologies

Ontario Genomics

Genome Atlantic

LGC

BGI

Neogen

NuGen Technologies

Eurofins Genomics

Arbor Biosciences

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

NovaSeq

NextSeq

Sequel

Nanopore

Market segment by Application, split into

Food and Baverage

Livestock-Based Food

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global NGS In Agrigenomics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the NGS In Agrigenomics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of NGS In Agrigenomics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

