Global Machine Tool Accessory Market 2020 to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook
The cutting tool and machine tool accessory manufacturing industry includes establishments manufacturing accessories and attachments for metal cutting and metal forming machine tools.
Industry products include blade cutters, small knives and drilling bits, as well as clampers, holders and tapering attachments. Machine shops, automotive manufacturers and heavy equipment manufacturers use these cutting and machine tools and their accessories.
3D laser processing machines are gaining popularity as they reduce processing time for cutting and welding applications. 3D laser is a 5-axle laser machine which cuts sheet-metal components in three dimensions. Cutting tool and machine tool accessory manufacturers are producing 3D laser processing machines which are typically used in automotive and aerospace industry for cutting or welding of aluminum parts, drilling of engine parts, and laser surfacing of used parts.
In 2018, the global Machine Tool Accessory market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Machine Tool Accessory status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Machine Tool Accessory development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Doosan Machine Tools
- Allied Machine & Engineering
- Sandvik
- Amada
- Kennametal
- …
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Metalworking Knives and Bits
- Measuring Attachments
- Metalworking Drill Bits
- Machine Tool Taps and Dies
Market segment by Application, split into
- Machine Shops
- Automotive Manufacturers
- Heavy Equipment Manufacturers
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Machine Tool Accessory status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Machine Tool Accessory development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Machine Tool Accessory are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
