Electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) is the ability of an electrical device or circuit to function within its electromagnetic environment without causing electromagnetic interference (EMI) to the other devices in the system, and it must be electromagnetically susceptible or immune so that it could protect itself against external electromagnetic waves. Sources of EMI can be natural, which include lightning, or it can be manmade, either intentional such as radios, TVs, and cell phones interference or unintentional such as interference generated from electric poles and consumer electronic devices. Increasing numbers of electronic devices and their interaction signifies that suitable electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) is more crucial today than ever before. Various test equipment such as EMI test receiver, signal generator, amplifier, and ESD simulator are used to perform different immunity and emission tests.

The global Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Shielding market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Shielding volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Shielding market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Shielding in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Shielding manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Laird PLC (U.K.)

Chomerics (US)

Tech-Etch, Inc. (US)

Leader Tech, Inc. (US)

Kitagawa Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (US)

Teseq AG (Switzerland)

Ar Inc. (US)

Em Test (Switzerland)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

EMI Shielding Tapes

Conductive Coatings and Paints

Metal Shielding

Others

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Telecom and It

Automotive

Healthcare

Defense and Aerospace

Others

