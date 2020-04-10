Global E-learning Packaged Content Market Set For Rapid Growth & Trend, By 2026
E-learning refers to learning facilitated with the help of electronic media through online courses and other related materials.
These materials are prepared as per the standard curriculum as well as the requirements of end-users and is called packaged content. It is either available through the payment of fees or can be accessed through subscriptions. E-learning is widely adopted by educational institutions, especially for higher education. In the Corporate, Skilled Training, and Vocational Trainings sectors, packaged content is used for providing generic functional and process-related trainings.
In 2018, the global E-learning Packaged Content market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global E-learning Packaged Content status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-learning Packaged Content development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Educomp Solutions
- NIIT
- Pearson
- Skillsoft
- Allen Interactions
- Aptara
- Articulate
- Desire2Learn
- GP Strategies
- N2N Services
- Saba Software
- Tata Interactive Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- extual
- Graphical
- Video
- Audio
- Simulation
Market segment by Application, split into
- K-12
- Post-secondary
- Corporate Training
- Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global E-learning Packaged Content status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the E-learning Packaged Content development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-learning Packaged Content are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
