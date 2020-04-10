Global Crushing, Screening, and Mineral Processing Equipment Market Expected to Witness Rapid Expansion by the End of 2026
Increase in construction and infrastructure projects mainly drives the growth of the global crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment industry.
Crusher, screeners, and mineral processing equipment are mainly used for crushing stones or mineral ores, recycling construction waste, and producing aggregate.
Furthermore, rise in urbanization owing to increase in population worldwide is another factor that propels the crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment market size.
In 2018, the global Crushing, Screening, and Mineral Processing Equipment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Crushing, Screening, and Mineral Processing Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Crushing, Screening, and Mineral Processing Equipment development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
- Terex Corporation
- Sandvik AB
- Astec Industries, Inc
- Kleemann GMBH
- Mccloskey International
- Metso Corporation
- Screen Machine Industries
- Eagle Crusher
- Rubble Master
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Stationary
- Portable (Wheeled)
- Mobile (Tracked)
Market segment by Application, split into
- Construction & Plant Modification
- Mining
- Foundries & Smelters
- Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Crushing, Screening, and Mineral Processing Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Crushing, Screening, and Mineral Processing Equipment development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Crushing, Screening, and Mineral Processing Equipment are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
