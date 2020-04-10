Global Car Recycling Market Scope by Demand, Trends to Expand Significantly by 2026
Car recycling is the dismantling of vehicles for spare parts. At the end of their useful life, vehicles have value as a source of spare parts and this has created a vehicle dismantling industry. The industry has various names for its business outlets including wrecking yard, auto dismantling yard, car spare parts supplier, and recently, auto or vehicle recycling. Vehicle recycling has always occurred to some degree but in recent years manufacturers have become involved in the process. A car crusher is often used to reduce the size of the scrapped vehicle for transportation to a steel mill.
In 2018, the global Car Recycling market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Car Recycling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Car Recycling development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- LKQ Corporation
- Guangdong Metal Recycle Company
- Indra
- Schnitzer Steel
- MATEC
- ARN
- SA Recycling
- Toyota
- BMW Group
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Passenger Car
- Commercial Car
Market segment by Application, split into
- Car Recycling
- Parts Recycling
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Car Recycling are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
