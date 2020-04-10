The global Drywall Textures market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Drywall Textures market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

The report identifies each Drywall Textures market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate.

Global Drywall Textures market report on the basis of market players

the report segments the market into key mud that includes topping joint compound, all-purpose joint compound, and others (setting compounds, LITE drying compounds, etc.). Furthermore, it segments the market into key applications (walls, ceilings and others) and key end-users (residential, commercial, and nonresidential).

The report also segments the market based on major countries into the US and Canada. It further provides volume and revenue for each product, texture, mud, application and end-user segment for each country.

Based on the product, texture, and mud, the report evaluates the attractiveness of each section with the help of an attractiveness tool. The study includes value chain analysis, which provides a better understanding of key players in the supply chain, from raw material producers to end-users.

The report includes an outline of the market share of key companies operating in the drywall textures market in North America. Market share of companies has been derived on the basis of production by manufacturers of drywall textures. Key market players profiled in the study include Graco Inc., 3M, Knauf Gips KG, The Sherwin-Williams Company, USG Corporation, Artisan Textures and Drywall, Inc., Muddy Boys, Inc, PABCO Gypsum, Hamilton Drywall Products, LS Drywall Inc and Shikoku International Corporation. Companies need to achieve economies of scale to remain competitive. They need to have easy access to distribution channels in order to ensure their products reach consumers. Expansion of product portfolio is another strategy to enhance growth. Market players are focusing on export markets, as these offer higher margin and a better bottom-line growth.

Profiles of key companies encompass vital parameters such as financial overview company overview, business strategy, and recent developments.

Primary research represents the majority of our research efforts, augmented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ annual reports, product literature, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive investigation and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of technical writing, recent trade, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has demonstrated to be the most dependable, effective, and productive approach for procuring accurate market data, distinguishing business opportunities, and understanding industry participants’ perceptions.

Secondary research sources typically include corporation websites, broker reports, financial reports, external patented databases, stockholder presentations, Securities & Exchange Commission filings and relevant regulatory databases, proprietary databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market. Secondary sources referred for this study include Walls & Ceilings Magazine, The Gypsum Association, ICIS chemical business magazine, investor presentations, company annual reports, Hoover’s, and Factiva.

The report segments the drywall textures market in North America as follows:

Drywall Textures Market – Product Analysis

Regular Drywall

Moisture Resistant Drywall

Fire Resistant Drywall

Others (soundproof, foil backed, etc.)

Drywall Textures Market – Mud Analysis

Topping Joint Compound

All Purpose Joint Compound

Others (setting compounds, LITE dryi ng compounds, etc.)

Drywall Textures Market – Texture Analysis

Knock Down

Orange Peel

Roll

Sand

Others (popcorn, skip trowel, slapbrush, etc.)

Drywall Textures Market – Application Analysis

Walls

Ceilings

Others

Drywall Textures Market – End-user Analysis

Residential Do It Yourself (DIY) Professionals

Commercial

Non residential

North America Drywall Textures Market – Country Analysis

U.S.

Canada

The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

