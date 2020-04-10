Bioactive peptides are a form of prepropeptides, which are synthesized in the cell and modified to active proteins. Bioactive Peptides act as signaling molecules in pathogenesis and physiological functions. They are inactive forms and released during food processing or gastrointestinal digestion. Bioactive peptides act as a regulatory compound like hormones after they liberated. The source of bioactive peptides is milk, plant, and meat. Bioactive peptides produced by enzyme proteolysis derived from microorganisms, hydrolysis by digestive enzymes and milk fermentation with proteolytic starter clusters. The most common of production bioactive peptides are enzymatic hydrolysis. Many bioactive active peptides produced using Pepsin or trypsin (produces calcium binding phosphopeptides and Angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitory peptides). Apart from the natural way of bioactive peptides production, recombinant DNA techniques also used. Bioactive peptides also generated through non-starter and starter bacteria. The also play an important role in the regulation of digestive system and modulation of nutrient absorption. Upon administration, they affect major body systems like digestive, immune, cardiovascular, and nervous system.

Bioactive Peptides Market: Drivers and Restraints

The potential benefits of bioactive peptides have been a subject of rising commercial interest in the context of health-promoting functional foods. So, far anti-cariogenic peptides, anti-hypertensives, and mineral binding have been best suited physiologically. The trend of commercial developments likely continues alongside with growing knowledge about the functions of peptides. Bioactive peptides ca ben incorporate in dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, and novel food supplements with the purpose of specific health benefit. Such formulations tailored with health benefits are used worldwide to optimize health. This process of optimization started in group levels by the manufacturers, and later on, they tailored to individuals. At present, bioactive molecules from milk best known for medical use. Recent advancement of technology laid down a stone for separation of bioactive molecules membrane separation. Along with, ultrafiltration and Nano filtration are the techniques employed industrially for large scale of production. In most the studies by the researchers, moderate level of hypertension reduced from consumption of bioactive peptides. All these health benefits of bioactive peptides drive the robust growth of the bioactive peptides market.

Lack of novel technologies, lack of documented evidence of safety and lack of complete knowledge regarding mechanism and functions of bioactive peptides are limiting the growth of the bioactive peptides market.

Bioactive Peptides Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on Therapeutic Area

Anti-Hypertensives

Cardiovascular System

Nervous System

Gastrointestinal System

Immune System

Segmentation based on Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Drug Store

Mail-Order Pharmacy

Bioactive Peptides Market: Market Overview

Global bioactive peptides market witnessed burgeoning growth due to rising demand for potential health benefits. Bioactive peptides possess a scientific challenge due to optimal exploitation for health benefits, while at the same time they offer commercial benefits. Because of the wide range of application, manufacturers started incorporating bioactive peptide as ingredients in the food and health supplements. Currently marketed bioactive peptides products contain peptides with satiety inducing and stress relieving properties. The future of Bioactive Peptides Market anticipated with double CAGR during the forecasted period.

Bioactive Peptides Market: Region-wise Overview

Global Bioactive Peptides Market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia -Pacific & Japan, The Middle East and Africa regions and Latin America by region wise. North America dominates the global Bioactive Peptides Market due to the presence of dominant players in this region, and in North America, USA is a major stakeholder due to the high acceptance of bioactive peptides. Europe and Asia-pacific are the fastest growing market in Bioactive Peptides Market due to rising research activities due to increasing demand. The economic conditions in Asia-pacific region rise the bioactive peptides market to new heights. The Middle East and Africa regions and Latin America are also showing significant growth because of increasing number of manufacturing companies in these regions during the forecasted period.

Bioactive Peptides Market: Key Participants

The key participants in Bioactive Peptides Market are ,

Seagarden AS

Phermpep Co. Ltd

Arlak Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Naturade

WN Pharmaceuticals Ltd

The companies are mainly focusing on intense marketing to convey health benefits of bioactive peptides

