A new Persistence Market Research report titled “Automotive Cabin AC Filter Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016–2024” presents market projections for the global automotive cabin AC filter market over an eight-year forecast period (2016–2024). The global automotive cabin AC filter market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,198.4 Mn by the end of 2016 and is expected to reach US$ 3,738.2 Mn by the end of 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. Global consumption of automotive cabin AC filters is estimated to be pegged at 366,547 thousand units by the end of 2016 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period.

Market dynamics

Demand for automotive cabin AC filters is expected to increase at a significant rate due to steady rise in vehicle production around the globe. Rising adoption of automotive cabin AC filters to filter pollutants and dust particles and a rising demand for efficient HVAC systems are major factors expected to drive the demand for automotive cabin AC filters worldwide. Cabin AC filters are an integral part of the HVAC system in vehicles. However, many vehicle owners are not aware that this system exists in a vehicle, and hence they are unaware about the replacement cycle of the cabin AC filter. This factor is expected to marginally restrain the growth of the automotive cabin AC filter market over the forecast period.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a Sample here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/11359

Market highlights

The global automotive cabin AC filter market is segmented on the basis of filter type (electrostatic, particulate, charcoal), vehicle type (passenger cars, LCV, HCV), and sales channel (OEM, aftermarket). Persistence Market Research projections indicate that the particulate filter type segment is likely to expand at a significant CAGR of 6.2% in terms of value over the forecast period. The electrostatic filter type segment is expected to register a volume CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. “The electrostatic segment is likely to exhibit steady growth in the near future due to the rising adoption of cabin AC air filters in the OEM and aftermarket categories in countries such as China, India, Brazil, and countries of MEA.” — Analyst, Persistence Market Research.

The passenger car vehicle type segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of 76.3% by the end of 2016. This segment estimated to be valued at US$ 1,677.0 Mn by 2016 end and is expected to reach US$ 2,913.6 Mn by the end of 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. The segment is expected to grow 1.7X in terms of value between 2016 and 2024.

The OEM sales channel segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period while the aftermarket sales channel segment is expected to be the most attractive segment in terms of CAGR and market share index throughout the forecast period.

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for Methodology here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/11359

Among regions, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness a relatively high CAGR of 10.5% in terms of value over the forecast period. North America and Europe are expected to contribute significant value share to the global automotive cabin AC filter market throughout the forecast period. The market for cabin AC filters is mature in Europe and North America as almost all the passenger cars are equipped with cabin AC filters.

Vendor details

Company Profiles

Mann+Hummel GmbH

Sogefi SpA

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Denso Corporation

Ahlstrom Corporation

MAHLE GmbH

Freudenberg & Co. KG

Hengst SE & Co. KG

ALCO Filters Ltd.

K&N Engineering, Inc.

EuroGIELLE S.r.l.

ACDelco

Airmatic Filterbau GmbH

For in-depth competitive analysis, Check Pre-Book here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/11359

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Accuracy and Quality

Our reports strive to offer superior quality reports based on authentic and accurate findings.

Customer Satisfaction

We aim to ensure that our client’s research needs are met with customized, top-of-the-line solutions.

Unmatched Expertise

Our analysts and consultants are among the best in their field and promise to deliver excellent market intelligence.

360-degree Analysis

We leave no stone unturned to give clients an exhaustive coverage of the industry.

Request PMR insights on measuring the impact of COVID-19 coronavirus across industries

Report Highlights: