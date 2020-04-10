Aerospace Plastics Market: Technological Improvements Steering Growth During 2019-2026

The aerospace plastics market has been analyzed, estimated and forecasted from consumption side. The study provides historic data of 2011 along with forecast from 2012 to 2018 based on both volumes (Tons) and revenue (USD million). The aerospace plastics market has been segmented on the basis of application, end-user, and geography in order to provide a holistic picture of the market. The study includes drivers and restraints for the aerospace plastics market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the market for aerospace plastics on the global as well as regional level.

In order to provide the users of this report with a comprehensive view of this market, we have included a detailed value chain analysis listing market players for each entity in the value chain. An analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the aerospace plastics market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein application segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

Market estimates for this study have been based on volumes, with revenues being derived through regional pricing trends. The price for common applications of aerospace plastics such as airframe and fuselage, wings and rotor blades, empennage, flight deck and cockpit, cabin areas and others has been considered, and customized product pricing has not been included.

Key application segments analyzed in this report include airframe and fuselage, wings and rotor blades, empennage, flight deck and cockpit, cabin and other areas (engine and wing box). Aerospace plastics end-user segments, estimated and forecasted in this study include commercial and freighter planes, military, rotary, and general aviation planes. Regional data has been provided for North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France and others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India and others), and Rest of the World (Brazil, Middle East, Africa and Mexico).

The aerospace plastics market has been analyzed based on consumption. The market data for each segment is based on consumption volumes and corresponding revenues. Prices considered for calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional suppliers, distributors, and direct selling regional producers. Forecasts have been based on expected demand from application segments, primarily airframe and fuselage, wings and rotor blades, empennage, flight deck and cockpit, cabin areas and others. We have used the bottom-up approach to arrive at the global market, considering individual application and end-user segments and integrating these to arrive at the global market. Application segments and end-user segments have been further bifurcated using the top-down approach to derive the regional product market consumption. The study covers manufacturers of aerospace plastics. Unorganized sectors have not been considered due to unavailability of reliable data. Inflation has not been considered to estimate the forecast for the aerospace plastics market.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook including market shares and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Hexcel Corporation, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., SABIC, Tata Advanced Materials Ltd., Toho Tenax, Toray Carbon Fibers America Inc., and Zoltek.. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategy, SWOT analysis and recent developments. The market has been segmented as below:

Aerospace Plastics Market: Application Segment Analysis

Airframe and fuselage

Wings and rotor blades

Empennage

Flight deck and cockpit

Cabin areas

Others (Engine and wing box)

Aerospace Plastics Market: End-user Segment Analysis

Commercial and freighter planes

Military aircrafts

Rotary aircrafts

General aviation

The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of the above applications segments with respect to the following regions:

North America U.S. Canada/li>



Europe Germany France UK Spain



Asia Pacific China Japan India



Rest of the World (Brazil, Middle East, Africa and Mexico

