According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research “Global Market Study on UCB Banking – Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth by 2020” the global UCB banking market is estimated at USD 13,515.8 million in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2014 to 2020, to reach an estimated value of USD 19,335.6 million in 2020.

The UCB banking market is witnessing a significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with regenerative medicines. In addition, initiatives by various government associations have increased the importance of UCB by rising awareness about potential applications of cord blood are also supporting in the growth of the global UCB banking market.

However, strict license and accreditation procedures and high cord blood banking fee in private banks hampers the growth of global UCB banking market. As a result, the global UCB banking market is expected to grow a CAGR of 6.1% during 2014-2020.

North America has the largest market for UCB banking. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is key driver of UCB banking market in the region. In addition, various government associations have also led to the importance of cord blood donation and services for its future use in North America.