growing demand for technical textiles

The APEJ region is emerging as a significant player within the technical textiles market. The U.S. is a significant consumer of technical textiles, followed by Western Europe and Japan. However, the technical textile industry in developed countries such as United States and Japan is maturing in a significant way. The fast-paced economic growth leading to infrastructure development as well as higher disposable incomes have made India a key market for technical textile products. Moreover, the country has established a foothold in the production of technical textiles owing to its skilled and technical manpower as well as abundant availability of raw materials.

Cotton staple will remain the dominant segment in the textile staples market

The cotton staple will remain dominant among other natural fibre counterparts as rising middle class in developing countries has a special preference towards cotton. In developed regions, consumers concerned about the environment are also preferring natural fibres. The demand for synthetic textile staples, led by polyester, will be driven by technology advancement as functional aspects can be easily incorporated in them for technical applications.

