Complete study of the global Smart Farming Solutions market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Smart Farming Solutions industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Smart Farming Solutions production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Smart Farming Solutions market include _AGCO Corporation, Texas Instruments, Kebai Science, XAG, TOPCON Positioning Systems, YANMAR, Allflex, Trimble Inc, GEA Farm Technologies, Lely, DeLaval, AKVA Group, AG Junction, Raven Industries, AeroFarms, Yamaha, Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology, John Deere, AG Leader Technology, Robotics Plus, Osram Licht AG, CropX, FarmBot Smart Farming Solutions, ,

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Smart Farming Solutions industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Smart Farming Solutions manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Smart Farming Solutions industry.

Global Smart Farming Solutions Market Segment By Type:

Smart Agriculture Sensor, Smart Agriculture Robot, Agricultural Drone, Others Smart Farming Solutions

Global Smart Farming Solutions Market Segment By Application:

Planting Agriculture, Horticulture, Livestock Monitoring, Other

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Smart Farming Solutions industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Smart Farming Solutions market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Smart Farming Solutions industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Smart Farming Solutions market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Smart Farming Solutions market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Smart Farming Solutions market?

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Smart Farming Solutions Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Smart Farming Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Smart Agriculture Sensor

1.4.3 Smart Agriculture Robot

1.4.4 Agricultural Drone

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Smart Farming Solutions Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Planting Agriculture

1.5.3 Horticulture

1.5.4 Livestock Monitoring

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Smart Farming Solutions Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Smart Farming Solutions Industry

1.6.1.1 Smart Farming Solutions Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Smart Farming Solutions Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Smart Farming Solutions Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 1.7 Study Objectives 1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Smart Farming Solutions Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Smart Farming Solutions Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Smart Farming Solutions Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Smart Farming Solutions Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Smart Farming Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Smart Farming Solutions Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Smart Farming Solutions Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Smart Farming Solutions Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Smart Farming Solutions Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Smart Farming Solutions Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Smart Farming Solutions Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Smart Farming Solutions Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Smart Farming Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Smart Farming Solutions Revenue in 2019

3.3 Smart Farming Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Smart Farming Solutions Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Smart Farming Solutions Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Smart Farming Solutions Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Smart Farming Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Smart Farming Solutions Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Smart Farming Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Smart Farming Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Smart Farming Solutions Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Smart Farming Solutions Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Smart Farming Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Smart Farming Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Smart Farming Solutions Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Smart Farming Solutions Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Smart Farming Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Smart Farming Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Smart Farming Solutions Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Smart Farming Solutions Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Smart Farming Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Smart Farming Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Smart Farming Solutions Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Smart Farming Solutions Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Smart Farming Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Smart Farming Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Smart Farming Solutions Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Smart Farming Solutions Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Smart Farming Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Smart Farming Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Smart Farming Solutions Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Smart Farming Solutions Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Smart Farming Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Smart Farming Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Smart Farming Solutions Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Smart Farming Solutions Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Smart Farming Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Smart Farming Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13Key Players Profiles

13.1 AGCO Corporation

13.1.1 AGCO Corporation Company Details

13.1.2 AGCO Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 AGCO Corporation Smart Farming Solutions Introduction

13.1.4 AGCO Corporation Revenue in Smart Farming Solutions Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 AGCO Corporation Recent Development

13.2 Texas Instruments

13.2.1 Texas Instruments Company Details

13.2.2 Texas Instruments Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Texas Instruments Smart Farming Solutions Introduction

13.2.4 Texas Instruments Revenue in Smart Farming Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

13.3 Kebai Science

13.3.1 Kebai Science Company Details

13.3.2 Kebai Science Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Kebai Science Smart Farming Solutions Introduction

13.3.4 Kebai Science Revenue in Smart Farming Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Kebai Science Recent Development

13.4 XAG

13.4.1 XAG Company Details

13.4.2 XAG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 XAG Smart Farming Solutions Introduction

13.4.4 XAG Revenue in Smart Farming Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 XAG Recent Development

13.5 TOPCON Positioning Systems

13.5.1 TOPCON Positioning Systems Company Details

13.5.2 TOPCON Positioning Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 TOPCON Positioning Systems Smart Farming Solutions Introduction

13.5.4 TOPCON Positioning Systems Revenue in Smart Farming Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 TOPCON Positioning Systems Recent Development

13.6 YANMAR

13.6.1 YANMAR Company Details

13.6.2 YANMAR Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 YANMAR Smart Farming Solutions Introduction

13.6.4 YANMAR Revenue in Smart Farming Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 YANMAR Recent Development

13.7 Allflex

13.7.1 Allflex Company Details

13.7.2 Allflex Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Allflex Smart Farming Solutions Introduction

13.7.4 Allflex Revenue in Smart Farming Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Allflex Recent Development

13.8 Trimble Inc

13.8.1 Trimble Inc Company Details

13.8.2 Trimble Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Trimble Inc Smart Farming Solutions Introduction

13.8.4 Trimble Inc Revenue in Smart Farming Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Trimble Inc Recent Development

13.9 GEA Farm Technologies

13.9.1 GEA Farm Technologies Company Details

13.9.2 GEA Farm Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 GEA Farm Technologies Smart Farming Solutions Introduction

13.9.4 GEA Farm Technologies Revenue in Smart Farming Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 GEA Farm Technologies Recent Development

13.10 Lely

13.10.1 Lely Company Details

13.10.2 Lely Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Lely Smart Farming Solutions Introduction

13.10.4 Lely Revenue in Smart Farming Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Lely Recent Development

13.11 DeLaval

10.11.1 DeLaval Company Details

10.11.2 DeLaval Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 DeLaval Smart Farming Solutions Introduction

10.11.4 DeLaval Revenue in Smart Farming Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 DeLaval Recent Development

13.12 AKVA Group

10.12.1 AKVA Group Company Details

10.12.2 AKVA Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 AKVA Group Smart Farming Solutions Introduction

10.12.4 AKVA Group Revenue in Smart Farming Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 AKVA Group Recent Development

13.13 AG Junction

10.13.1 AG Junction Company Details

10.13.2 AG Junction Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 AG Junction Smart Farming Solutions Introduction

10.13.4 AG Junction Revenue in Smart Farming Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 AG Junction Recent Development

13.14 Raven Industries

10.14.1 Raven Industries Company Details

10.14.2 Raven Industries Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Raven Industries Smart Farming Solutions Introduction

10.14.4 Raven Industries Revenue in Smart Farming Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Raven Industries Recent Development

13.15 AeroFarms

10.15.1 AeroFarms Company Details

10.15.2 AeroFarms Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 AeroFarms Smart Farming Solutions Introduction

10.15.4 AeroFarms Revenue in Smart Farming Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 AeroFarms Recent Development

13.16 Yamaha

10.16.1 Yamaha Company Details

10.16.2 Yamaha Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 Yamaha Smart Farming Solutions Introduction

10.16.4 Yamaha Revenue in Smart Farming Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Yamaha Recent Development

13.17 Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology

10.17.1 Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology Company Details

10.17.2 Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology Smart Farming Solutions Introduction

10.17.4 Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology Revenue in Smart Farming Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology Recent Development

13.18 John Deere

10.18.1 John Deere Company Details

10.18.2 John Deere Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 John Deere Smart Farming Solutions Introduction

10.18.4 John Deere Revenue in Smart Farming Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 John Deere Recent Development

13.19 AG Leader Technology

10.19.1 AG Leader Technology Company Details

10.19.2 AG Leader Technology Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 AG Leader Technology Smart Farming Solutions Introduction

10.19.4 AG Leader Technology Revenue in Smart Farming Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 AG Leader Technology Recent Development

13.20 Robotics Plus

10.20.1 Robotics Plus Company Details

10.20.2 Robotics Plus Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 Robotics Plus Smart Farming Solutions Introduction

10.20.4 Robotics Plus Revenue in Smart Farming Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Robotics Plus Recent Development

13.21 Osram Licht AG

10.21.1 Osram Licht AG Company Details

10.21.2 Osram Licht AG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.21.3 Osram Licht AG Smart Farming Solutions Introduction

10.21.4 Osram Licht AG Revenue in Smart Farming Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Osram Licht AG Recent Development

13.22 CropX

10.22.1 CropX Company Details

10.22.2 CropX Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.22.3 CropX Smart Farming Solutions Introduction

10.22.4 CropX Revenue in Smart Farming Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 CropX Recent Development

13.23 FarmBot

10.23.1 FarmBot Company Details

10.23.2 FarmBot Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.23.3 FarmBot Smart Farming Solutions Introduction

10.23.4 FarmBot Revenue in Smart Farming Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 FarmBot Recent Development 14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

