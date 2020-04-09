Peoples who is having asthma are prescribed with a long-acting bronchodilators as an additional treatment. Long-acting bronchodilators help keep your airways open by relaxing the muscles around your airways.

To prevent various asthmatic symptoms, long-acting bronchodilators are prescribed in addition to regular steroid preventer treatment and. Several deaths have occurred in low and middle-income nations due to high air pollution caused by industrial smoke, dust, mold spores, pollen, volcanoes and wildfires.

Outdoor pollution, as well as pollution from dust and chemicals, is responsible for various respiratory infections and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). According to global asthma report 2018, 339 million peoples are affected by asthma and around 1000 peoples are dying every day due asthmatic attack.

An increasing number of people who are suffering from COPD asthma and are behind the growth of long-acting bronchodilators market.

The government is also supporting the growth of the global Long-acting Bronchodilators market by increasing awareness among the population through patient education program. Other factor which is responsible for steady growth of long-acting bronchodilators market is key drugs which are at the later stage in the pipeline from major key players like AstraZeneca and Sanofi.

Major key players involved in the long-acting bronchodilators market are trying to develop a new forms of drug administration which is expected to increase the intake of drugs and drive the growth of global Long-acting Bronchodilators market.

Players within Long-acting Bronchodilators market are investing expansively for the development of different kinds of nebulizers and inhalers which will increases effective administration of Long-acting bronchodilators an increased patient compliances. New advanced technology like Ultrasonic nebulizers is proved more efficient as compared to jet nebulizers that are already available in markets today.

Another important factor which is driving the global long-acting bronchodilators market is the use of electronic system technology such as electronic health records. On the contrary, some studies have identified the tolerance for Long-acting Bronchodilators and it is not recommended to use as a monotherapy for treatment in asthma.

While administering by inhalation root there is a serious toxicity observed due to propellants. Newly developing monoclonal antibodies are having greater advantages over Long-acting Bronchodilators and this all factors will be the major threat in long-acting bronchodilators market growth.

The global Long-acting Bronchodilators Market is segmented based on the drug class, route of administration, indication, and distribution channel.

By drug class, the global Long-acting Bronchodilators Market is segmented as:

B – agonists

Anti-muscarinics agents

Methylxanthines

By indication, the global Long-acting Bronchodilators Market is segmented as:

Asthma

COPD

Others

By route of administration, the global Long-acting Bronchodilators Market is segmented as:

Oral

Nasal

Parenteral

inhalation

By distribution channel, the global Long-acting Bronchodilators Market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

The global Long-acting Bronchodilators Market is highly competitive in nature and expected to experience steady growth over the forecast period due to increasing incidence rate of respiratory and pulmonary diseases such as COPD and asthma. Major Key players like Sanofi and AstraZeneca primarily working on developing the new form of drug with better ease of administration and increased patient compliance.

Growing awareness among individuals, initiatives taken by governments and health care services are increasing the demand of long-acting bronchodilators and anticipated to boost the global long-acting bronchodilators market during forecast period.

The global market of Long-acting Bronchodilators is scattered over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be a dominant region in long-acting bronchodilators market due to increased prevalence of respiratory disorders.

Europe holds the second largest share in long-acting bronchodilators market due to adoption of advanced infrastructure facilities. The Asia Pacific long-acting bronchodilators market is anticipated to provide a profitable opportunity during the forecast period due to expanding research activity and growing biopharmaceutical industry.

The long-acting bronchodilators market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is expected to grow owing to increasing health care infrastructure and growing public-private collaboration to enlarge the health care sector.

The key participants operating in the global Long-acting Bronchodilators Market are:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Novartis AG, Abbott Laboratories, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, ., Vectura Group plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Pfizer Inc. and others.

