

Market Segmentation

By Component

Guns Corona Tribo

Ovens Electric Fuel Fired

Powder Coating Booths and Systems Automatic Manual Spray

Sieving Systems

Others (Accessories and Ancillary)

By End Use Industry

General Metal

Agricultural and Construction

Appliance

Automotive

Architectural

Furniture

Others (Pipe, Aerospace, Packaging, etc.)

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Report Structure

To understand and assess market opportunities and trends, the global powder coating equipment market report is categorically split into different sections based on market segmentation Ã¢â¬â by component, by end use industry, and by region. The report starts with the market overview and provides market definition and taxonomy along with value chain, region wise pricing analysis, drivers, restraints, and trends governing the global powder coating equipment market. The sections that follow include an analysis of the global powder coating equipment market Ã¢â¬â by component, by end use, and regional/country level analysis. All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors affecting the global powder coating equipment market. Each section discusses the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the global powder coating equipment market. To give a brief idea about revenue opportunities from the product type, end use and region/country-wise segments, the report also provides volume (Units) data, absolute $ opportunity, and total incremental opportunity for each segment over the forecast period (2016-2024).

The final section of the report covers the global powder coating equipment market structure and a detailed competition landscape with company market share and performance, to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of key players operating in the global powder coating equipment market along with their business strategies. This information is intended to help clients assess strategies deployed by market leaders and help them develop effective strategies accordingly.

Research methodology

To calculate the market size, the report considers the weighted average price of powder coating equipment based on components such as guns, ovens, booths and systems, sieving system and others across key geographies. The forecast assesses the total revenue (US$ Mn) as well as volume (Units) of the global powder coating equipment market. To deduce market volume size, consumption of powder coating equipment has been considered. In order to provide an accurate forecast, the report starts by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the global powder coating equipment market is expected to develop in the future. Critical market data including the base number and segment splits has been devised through in-depth secondary research. This data is then triangulated on the basis of different verticals, considering both supply side and demand side drivers and other dynamics of the various regional markets, along with primary interviews of manufacturers and industry experts operating in the global powder coating equipment market. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the actual consumption of powder coating equipment and expected consumption in the global powder coating equipment market over the forecast period.

The different segments of the global powder coating equipment market have been analyzed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand individual segmentsÃ¢â¬â¢ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying the various key trends governing the global powder coating equipment market. The report also analyzes the global powder coating equipment market based on the absolute dollar opportunity, usually overlooked while estimating the market forecast. However, from a sales perspective, absolute dollar opportunity is essential to identify potential resources in the global powder coating equipment market. Persistence Market Research has also developed a unique market attractiveness index to understand the key market segments in terms of their performance and growth in the global powder coating equipment market. This market attractiveness index would help clients identify real market opportunities in the global powder coating equipment market.

