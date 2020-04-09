Parkinsons Disease Drugs Market Size, Share and Top Key Players During 2016-2022
Market Dynamics
The lack of a curative therapy has led to increase in the government funding for research on Parkinson’s disease and thus, new products are being launched every year. Higher incidences of neurodegenerative diseases coupled with the rise in demand for new drug therapies are the key drivers of the market.
According to the European Parkinson’s Disease Association, the disease treatment cost in Europe was estimated at US$ 12.6 Mn in 2005 and is expected to double by 2030. However, the lack of understanding of the underlying mechanisms that cause the disease limits the effectiveness of current product development programs.|
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder which affects the dopamine-producing neurons in a specific area of the brain called substantial nigra. It affects the way one moves and is progressive in nature, i.e., gets worse with time. Symptoms of Parkinson’s generally develop slowly over years and are as follows-
Tremor, mainly at rest and described as a pill-rolling tremor in hands. Other forms of tremor are possible
Gait and balance problems
The slowness of movements (bradykinesia)
Limb rigidity
Although Parkinson’s disease has no cure, it has treatment options varying from medications to surgery.
Key Players
Some of the major players in the global OTC Analgesics Market include Abbie, Novartis, Somerset Pharmaceuticals Inc, Mylan Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline, Impax Laboratories, Teva Neurosciences, BoehringerIngelheim, Pfizer, Merck & Co., Allergan, Janssen, Acadia, and UCB.
Market Segmentation
The segmentation of the global Parkinson’s disease drugs market is done on the basis of drug class and geography. On the basis of drug class, the Parkinson’s disease treatment market is classified into Levodopa, dopamine receptor agonists, MAO-inhibitors, COMT-inhibitors, anticholinergic and other drugs. Levodopa is the most commonly prescribed medicine for Parkinson’s and is considered the best at controlling the symptoms of the condition, particularly slow movements and stiff, rigid body parts.Dopamine receptor agonists are further of two types: Ergolinic dopamine agonists, such as bromocriptine or pergolide, were developed first, and then non-ergolinic dopamine agonists, such as pramipexole and ropinirole, were introduced, minimizing the risk of drug-induced reactions. Catechol-O-methyl transferase (COMT) inhibitors are of two types Entacapone and Tolcapone.
Regional/Geographic Analysis
On the basis of Geography, the market is divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and the Asia Pacific. Parkinson’s disease has a higher frequency in the developed countries. Each year, In the United States, around 60,000 new cases are diagnosed with Parkinson’s. The North American region has been further segmented into the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe region has been sub-divided into Germany, France, UK and Rest of Europe. Similarly, the Asia-Pacific market has been segmented into Japan, China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. The Middle East & African market have been subdivided into GCC countries, South Africa and rest of the Middle East and Africa.
Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights
Market Segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
