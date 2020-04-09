Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market 2019 Services, Demand, Size, Growth Trends, Business Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Top Players & Forecast to 2027
Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
The report analyzes the market of Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.
Market: Competitive Analysis
The report also includes competition landscape which covers competition matrix, market position analysis of major players in the global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market based on their 2016 revenues, profiling of major players (mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market provider). Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are included to explain the company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.
Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for past years. The key players profiled in the global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market include Bixolon Co., Ltd., Citizen Systems Europe GmbH, Dspread Technology, Inc., First Data Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P., Ingenico S.A., Intuit, Inc., iZettle AB, Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.), PAX Technology Ltd., PayPal Holdings, Inc., Posiflex Technology, Inc., Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd., Square, Inc., VeriFone Systems, Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corp.
The global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market is segmented as below:
By Solution type
- Integrated Card Reader Solutions
- Card Reader Accessories
- Dongles
- Sleeves
By Technology
- Hybrid Technology Solutions
- EMV Chip and Pin
- Magnetic-stripe
- Chip and Sign
- Near Field Communication (NFC)
- Biometrics
By End User
- Restaurants
- Hospitality
- Health Care
- Retail
- Warehouse/Distribution
- Entertainment
- Transportation
- Public Transport
- Rental Cars and Intercity Buses
- Government
- Consumer Utility Services
By Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- Japan
- India
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
The key insights of the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market report:
- The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
- The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
- The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.
- The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
- The report estimates 2018-2024 market development trends of Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) industry.
- Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out
- The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
