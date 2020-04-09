The global Life Science Analytics market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Life Science Analytics market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Life Science Analytics market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Life Science Analytics across various industries.

Competitive Dynamics

Accenture PLC, SAS Institute, Inc., IBM Corporation, MaxisIT, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Wipro Limited, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, SAP SE, Take Solutions, Inc., IQVIA (Quintiles, Inc.), and SCIOInspire, Corp. (Scio Health Analytics) are some of the key players that have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been provided as part of company profiling.

The global life science analytics market is segmented as below:

Global Life Science Analytics Market, by Type

Descriptive

Predictive

Prescriptive

Global Life Science Analytics Market, by Component

Software On-premise On-demand

Services Professional Managed



Global Life Science Analytics Market, by Application

Clinical and Preclinical Trials

Research and Development

Regulatory Compliance

Sales and Marketing

Supply Chain Management

Global Life Science Analytics Market, by End-user

Medical Device Companies

Biomedical Companies

Laboratory and Pharmaceutical Companies

Global Life Science Analytics Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

