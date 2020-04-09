Analysis of the Global Intelligent Automation Market

PMR recently published a market study which highlights the various factors that are expected to influence the dynamics of the global Intelligent Automation market over the forecast period (2019-2029). According to the report, owing to a range of factors including factor 1, factor 2 and factor 3, the global Intelligent Automation market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029.

The presented market study offers an in-depth analysis of the market scenario in the various geographies such as:

key players operating in the Intelligent Automation market are Capgemini SE, CGI Group Inc., Ernst & Young LLP, Cognizant Corporation, UiPath, IBM Corporation, Accenture, Cisco Systems, Inc., Crowd Computing Systems, Inc., and Avanade.

Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the intelligent automation market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be a large regional market for intelligent automation as a majority of the intelligent automation vendors such as CGI Group Inc., Ernst & Young LLP, and Cognizant Corporation are based in North America. The automation and intelligence market in developing regions, such as APEJ, Latin America, and parts of Africa, is characterized by the emergence and growing popularity of the software that help users drive innovation including intelligent automation. Rising consumer spending and evolving consumer lifestyle in countries in the above-mentioned regions is likely to increase the scope of penetration of intelligent automationt in these regions in the near future.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Intelligent Automation Market Segments

Global Intelligent Automation Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Global Intelligent Automation Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Intelligent Automation Market

Global Intelligent Automation Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Intelligent Automation Market

Intelligent Automation Technology

Value Chain of Sales Performance Management solutions

Global Intelligent Automation Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Intelligent Automation Market includes

North America Intelligent Automation Market US Canada

Latin America Intelligent Automation Market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Intelligent Automation Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Benelux Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe Intelligent Automation Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and Other APAC Intelligent Automation Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Intelligent Automation Market

China Intelligent Automation Market

The Middle East and Africa Intelligent Automation Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The pricing strategy, marketing strategy, promotional strategy, and the distribution channel adopted by each of these companies is provided in the market report.

Some of the most important queries related to the Intelligent Automation market catered to in the report:

Why is the concentration of major companies high in region 1 and region 2? How have government regulations impacted the growth of the Intelligent Automation market on the global scale? Why are consumers opting for product 1 over product 2? Why is the adoption of application 1 likely to outpace that of application 2? What are the factors contributing towards the evolving consumer requirements?

Resourceful Insights that can be drawn from the Intelligent Automation market report:

Manufacturing techniques incorporated by different market players

Analysis of the impact of technology on the prospects of the Intelligent Automation market during the forecast period

Year-on-Year growth of the different market segments and sub-segments

Company profiles of some of the most established players in the Intelligent Automation market

Analysis of the regional and global presence of active market players in the Intelligent Automation market

