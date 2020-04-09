Complete study of the global Horticulture LED Lighting market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Horticulture LED Lighting industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Horticulture LED Lighting production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Horticulture LED Lighting market include _Philips, Osram, Everlight Electronics, Hubbell Lighting, Cree, General Electric, Gavita, Kessil, Fionia Lighting, Illumitex, Lumigrow, Valoya, Cidly, Heliospectra AB, Ohmax Optoelectronic, Top Greenhouses

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Horticulture LED Lighting industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Horticulture LED Lighting manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Horticulture LED Lighting industry.

Global Horticulture LED Lighting Market Segment By Type:

Global Horticulture LED Lighting Market Segment By Application:

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Horticulture LED Lighting industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Horticulture LED Lighting market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Horticulture LED Lighting industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Horticulture LED Lighting market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Horticulture LED Lighting market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Horticulture LED Lighting market?

TOC

1 Horticulture LED Lighting Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Horticulture LED Lighting

1.2 Horticulture LED Lighting Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Low Power (＜300W)

1.2.3 High Power (≥300W)

1.3 Horticulture LED Lighting Segment by Application

1.3.1 Horticulture LED Lighting Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Commercial Greenhouse

1.3.3 Indoor and Vertical Farming

1.3.4 R&D

1.4 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Horticulture LED Lighting Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Horticulture LED Lighting Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Horticulture LED Lighting Industry

1.5.1.1 Horticulture LED Lighting Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Horticulture LED Lighting Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Horticulture LED Lighting Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Horticulture LED Lighting Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Horticulture LED Lighting Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Horticulture LED Lighting Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Horticulture LED Lighting Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Horticulture LED Lighting Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Horticulture LED Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Horticulture LED Lighting Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Horticulture LED Lighting Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Horticulture LED Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Horticulture LED Lighting Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Horticulture LED Lighting Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Horticulture LED Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Horticulture LED Lighting Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Horticulture LED Lighting Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Horticulture LED Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Horticulture LED Lighting Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Horticulture LED Lighting Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Horticulture LED Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Horticulture LED Lighting Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Horticulture LED Lighting Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE 4 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Horticulture LED Lighting Business

6.1 Philips

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Philips Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Philips Horticulture LED Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Philips Products Offered

6.1.5 Philips Recent Development

6.2 Osram

6.2.1 Osram Corporation Information

6.2.2 Osram Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Osram Horticulture LED Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Osram Products Offered

6.2.5 Osram Recent Development

6.3 Everlight Electronics

6.3.1 Everlight Electronics Corporation Information

6.3.2 Everlight Electronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Everlight Electronics Horticulture LED Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Everlight Electronics Products Offered

6.3.5 Everlight Electronics Recent Development

6.4 Hubbell Lighting

6.4.1 Hubbell Lighting Corporation Information

6.4.2 Hubbell Lighting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Hubbell Lighting Horticulture LED Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Hubbell Lighting Products Offered

6.4.5 Hubbell Lighting Recent Development

6.5 Cree

6.5.1 Cree Corporation Information

6.5.2 Cree Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Cree Horticulture LED Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Cree Products Offered

6.5.5 Cree Recent Development

6.6 General Electric

6.6.1 General Electric Corporation Information

6.6.2 General Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 General Electric Horticulture LED Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 General Electric Products Offered

6.6.5 General Electric Recent Development

6.7 Gavita

6.6.1 Gavita Corporation Information

6.6.2 Gavita Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Gavita Horticulture LED Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Gavita Products Offered

6.7.5 Gavita Recent Development

6.8 Kessil

6.8.1 Kessil Corporation Information

6.8.2 Kessil Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Kessil Horticulture LED Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Kessil Products Offered

6.8.5 Kessil Recent Development

6.9 Fionia Lighting

6.9.1 Fionia Lighting Corporation Information

6.9.2 Fionia Lighting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Fionia Lighting Horticulture LED Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Fionia Lighting Products Offered

6.9.5 Fionia Lighting Recent Development

6.10 Illumitex

6.10.1 Illumitex Corporation Information

6.10.2 Illumitex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Illumitex Horticulture LED Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Illumitex Products Offered

6.10.5 Illumitex Recent Development

6.11 Lumigrow

6.11.1 Lumigrow Corporation Information

6.11.2 Lumigrow Horticulture LED Lighting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Lumigrow Horticulture LED Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Lumigrow Products Offered

6.11.5 Lumigrow Recent Development

6.12 Valoya

6.12.1 Valoya Corporation Information

6.12.2 Valoya Horticulture LED Lighting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Valoya Horticulture LED Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Valoya Products Offered

6.12.5 Valoya Recent Development

6.13 Cidly

6.13.1 Cidly Corporation Information

6.13.2 Cidly Horticulture LED Lighting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Cidly Horticulture LED Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Cidly Products Offered

6.13.5 Cidly Recent Development

6.14 Heliospectra AB

6.14.1 Heliospectra AB Corporation Information

6.14.2 Heliospectra AB Horticulture LED Lighting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Heliospectra AB Horticulture LED Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Heliospectra AB Products Offered

6.14.5 Heliospectra AB Recent Development

6.15 Ohmax Optoelectronic

6.15.1 Ohmax Optoelectronic Corporation Information

6.15.2 Ohmax Optoelectronic Horticulture LED Lighting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Ohmax Optoelectronic Horticulture LED Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Ohmax Optoelectronic Products Offered

6.15.5 Ohmax Optoelectronic Recent Development

6.16 Top Greenhouses

6.16.1 Top Greenhouses Corporation Information

6.16.2 Top Greenhouses Horticulture LED Lighting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Top Greenhouses Horticulture LED Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Top Greenhouses Products Offered

6.16.5 Top Greenhouses Recent Development 7 Horticulture LED Lighting Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Horticulture LED Lighting Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Horticulture LED Lighting

7.4 Horticulture LED Lighting Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Horticulture LED Lighting Distributors List

8.3 Horticulture LED Lighting Customers 9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Horticulture LED Lighting Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Horticulture LED Lighting by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Horticulture LED Lighting by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Horticulture LED Lighting Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Horticulture LED Lighting by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Horticulture LED Lighting by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Horticulture LED Lighting Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Horticulture LED Lighting by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Horticulture LED Lighting by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Horticulture LED Lighting Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Horticulture LED Lighting Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Horticulture LED Lighting Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Horticulture LED Lighting Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Horticulture LED Lighting Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

