

This report draws on our 2017 and 2018 Global Wealth Managers Surveys to analyze the drivers behind offshore investments in the HNW space. It examines and contrasts HNW offshore investment preferences across 24 jurisdictions, providing readers with an in-depth understanding of what is motivating HNW investors to look for new homes for their wealth.

The proportion of HNW individuals who invest offshore has been on the rise despite the scandals that have shaken the industry. While the reasons are diverse and differ from country to country, global diversification benefits and tax efficiencies top the list. This suggests that assisting HNW investors in minimizing their tax liabilities is key. However, it is important to realize that the boundaries between tax evasion and tax avoidance are becoming increasingly blurry. The days of secrecy and illicit structures have passed, and providers need to ensure they are well equipped to conduct their due diligence and provide sound advice spanning multiple jurisdictions. Avoiding the reputational and financial damage associated with any further scandals is both in wealth managers and investors interests.

Scope

– At a global level, 17% of HNW wealth is invested outside ones country of residence.

– European investors offshore the largest proportion of their wealth to achieve tax efficiencies (24%), while North Americans invest the largest proportion offshore to diversify (41%).

– 48% of global HNW wealth is held via equities, 18% via bonds, and 16% via property.

– Economic and political instabilities are driving 16% of global HNW wealth offshore.

– HNW expatriate money flows are responsible for only 5% of HNW offshore wealth, but are of particular importance in expat hubs such as Singapore.

