Global X-ray Detectors Market Scope by Demand, Trends to Expand Significantly by 2026
X-ray detectors are devices use a scintillator to convert x-rays into visible light. They are used to measure the flux, spatial distribution, spectrum, and/or other properties of X-rays.
This report presents the worldwide X-ray Detectors market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Asia is poised to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The high growth in this market is attributed to the growing geriatric population, growing adoption of digital imaging systems, rising disposable income, growing number of awareness programs and symposia, and growing venture capital investments driving growth in the Asian market. However, High initial cost of Digital X-ray systems and stringent regulatory procedures for product launch may hinder the growth of this market during the forecast period. Meanwhile, the development of CMOS technology will improve the X-ray Detectors industry.
The X-ray Detectors market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for X-ray Detectors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
- Varex Imaging
- Trixell
- Canon
- Fujifilm Medical Systems
- Konica Minolta, Inc
- PerkinElmer, Inc
- Analogic Corporation
- Rayence
- Teledyne Dalsa
- GE Healthcare
- Agfa Healthcare
- Carestream Health
- Hamamatsu Corporation
- Vieworks
- Shanghai Iray Electronics Technology
- CareRay
X-ray Detectors Breakdown Data by Type
- Amorphous Silicon (TFT)
- CMOS
- Others
- X-ray Detectors Breakdown Data by Application
- Medical
- Dental
- Security
- Veterinary
- Industrial
X-ray Detectors Production by Region
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Other Regions
X-ray Detectors Consumption by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- Turkey
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
- To analyze and research the global X-ray Detectors status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
- To present the key X-ray Detectors manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
- To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
- To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of X-ray Detectors :
- History Year: 2013 – 2017
- Base Year: 2017
- Estimated Year: 2018
- Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of X-ray Detectors market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
