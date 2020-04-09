Waterjet cutting technology offers high accuracy, productivity, and efficiency when cutting high-cost metals. This process cuts material without creating heat or mechanical stress. Increasing requirement for precision cutting and strict tolerance machines in the automotive industry is expected to propel the demand for waterjet cutting machines over the coming years.

Waterjet cutting machines have application in many other industries as well, such as metal cutting, aerospace, defense, semiconductors, disposable products, food, glass, ceramics, paper, etc. According to PMR’s research report, the waterjet cutting machine market is estimated to reach US$ 2.8 Bn by the end of 2029, progressing at a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period (2019-2029).

Key Takeaways of Waterjet Cutting Machine Market Study

Waterjet cutting offers certain green benefits, as this is a cold cutting process that eliminates waste and slag deformation, which is quite common in laser and plasma cutting processes. Due to increasing demand for ecofriendly equipment/machines, waterjet cutting machines are gaining traction around the world.

In recent times, micro water-cutting technology is an emerging trend in the waterjet cutting machine market, as this technology offers the cutting of minute parts with high precision and excellent surface finish.

By end use, the metal fabrication industry is expected to hold a prominent share in the waterjet cutting machine market, due to the high demand for waterjet cutting machines in manufacturing and fabrication industries. Moreover, the metal fabrication segment is estimated to progress at a relatively high CAGR throughout the period of 2019-2029.

North America is estimated to hold a high share in the global waterjet cutting machine market, due to increasing demand from aerospace and healthcare industries.

Intensifier pump waterjet cutting machines are anticipated to be remain popular across the globe over the forecast period.

“Enhancing product quality by implementing new technologies will be the key to thrive in the waterjet cutting machine market. Tough and long-lasting machines with added features at a competitive price point will help companies retain their customer base,” says a PMR analyst.

Waterjet Cutting Machine Market: Competitive Landscape

The waterjet cutting machine market is fairly fragmented. The top five or six players are expected to hold more than 45% share in the global waterjet cutting machine market. In developed regions such as North America and Europe, organized or tier-1 and tier-2 players hold a prominent share. Key players in the global waterjet cutting machine market are focusing on the up-gradation of their operational bases and expansion of product portfolios in order to gain a competition advantage over tier-2 and tier-3 players.

Conclusion

Waterjet cutting machines with pressure range up to 4200 bar are mostly preferred in various end-use industries, including metal fabrication, automotive, and electronics. With increase in automation, waterjet cutting machines decrease the dependency on manpower in metal cutting industries, and this factor is expected to directly impact the growth of the global market positively. China and South East Asia & Pacific are expected to emerge as relatively attractive markets in terms of value and growth by the end of the forecast period.

The research report analyzes the total sales of waterjet cutting machines on the basis of volume (units) and value (US$ Mn), bifurcated on the basis of pump type, application, pressure range, and end-use industry, across seven regions. The market is projected on the basis of factors such as automotive industry growth, metal fabrication industry growth, industry value added, and increasing industrialization. The scope of the report includes new sales of waterjet cutting machines to various end-use industries, including metal fabrication, automotive, ceramics, electronics, paper, food, medical, and aerospace & defense.