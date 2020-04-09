Global Industrial Waste Recycling and Services Market Revenue, Growth Rates, and Industry Challenges in 2026
Industrial waste is the waste produced by industrial activity which includes any material that is rendered useless during a manufacturing process such as that of factories, industries, mills, and mining operations.
Some examples of industrial wastes are chemical solvents, pigments, sludge, metals, ash, paints, sandpaper, paper products, industrial by-products, metals, and radioactive wastes.
Toxic waste, chemical waste, industrial solid waste and municipal solid waste are designations of industrial wastes. Sewage treatment plants can treat some industrial wastes, i.e. those consisting of conventional pollutants such as biochemical oxygen demand (BOD). Industrial wastes containing toxic pollutants require specialized treatment systems.
In 2018, the global Industrial Waste Recycling and Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Industrial Waste Recycling and Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Waste Recycling and Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Abengoa
- Befesa Medio Ambiente
- REMONDIS
- SIMS Metal Management
- Suez Environment
- A.S.A. Abfall Service
- ALBA
- Biffa
- TOMRA
- Veolia Environment
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Hazardous
- Non-hazardous
Market segment by Application, split into
- Construction and demolition
- Mining
- Metallurgical
- Oil and gas
- Agriculture
- Textiles
- Chemicals
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Industrial Waste Recycling and Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Industrial Waste Recycling and Services development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Waste Recycling and Services are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
