Breast implants are medical devices that are implanted under the breast tissue or under the chest muscle to increase breast size (augmentation) or to rebuild breast tissue after mastectomy or other damage to the breast (reconstruction). Breast implants are also used in revision surgeries, which correct or improve the result of an original surgery.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in America and Europe. They have unshakable status in this field. The key product markets locate at America and Europe. North America takes the consumption market share of 48.22% in 2017, Europe followed by with 19.83% in 2017.

In 2019, the market size of Breast Implant is 1360 million US$ and it will reach 2630 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Breast Implant.

This report studies the global market size of Breast Implant, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Breast Implant production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Allergan

Mentor Worldwide (Johnson & Johnson)

GC Aesthetics

Establishment Labs

Sientra

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics

Laboratoires Arion

Groupe Sebbin

Hans Biomed

Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials

Market Segment by Product Type

Silicone Breast Implants

Saline Breast Implants

Market Segment by Application

Cosmetic Surgery

Reconstructive Surgery

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

