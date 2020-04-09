In 2018, the market size of Function as a Service Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Function as a Service .

This report studies the global market size of Function as a Service , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Function as a Service Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Function as a Service history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

Key Players Mentioned in the Report are:

Some of the key players operating in the function as a service market include Google Inc. (California, U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (New York, U.S.), Amazon Web Services Inc. (Washington, U.S), Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.), Infosys Limited (Bangalore, Karnataka,India), SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany), Dynatrace LLC (Massachusetts, U.S.), Rogue Wave Software Inc. (Colorado, U.S.), VMware Inc. (U.S.) and Oracle Corporation (California, U.S.).

The market has been segmented as follows:

Function as a Service Market, by Type

Developer centric FaaS

Operator centric FaaS

Function as a Service Market, by Service

Service Monitoring and management

Automation integration services

Maintenance Services

Consulting Services

Others

Function as a Service Market, by End Use Industry

Defense and Surveillance

Telecommunication

Banking and Finance

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Hi tech Industry

Manufacturing

Others

Function as a Service Market, by Geography: The market is broadly segmented on the basis of geography into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The U.K. Germany The Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China(Including Taiwan) India Japan Oceania Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Others

Latin America Brazil Argentina Others



