Market Dynamics:

Rise in the crime rate over the years has led to an increase in the importance of the doctor’s role in the administration of justice. Thus, forensic medicine as a medical specialty has been established. Further, wrongful convictions have provided an important basis to increase the professionalism and reliability of forensic medicine in the justice system.

Also, the development of strong institutions and collaborations has led to the sustained growth of forensic medicine. However, government regulations and the decline in the supply of forensic services has restrained the growth of the global forensic medical market.

Forensic medicine is the branch of science that deals with the application of medical knowledge to establish facts in civil or criminal legal cases. Recognized as a specialty early in the 19th century, Forensic medicine is also known as forensic pathology and is applied in cases such as the investigation into the cause and time of a suspicious death.

The primary tool of forensic medicine is autopsy. Majorly used for identification of the dead, autopsies may also be conducted to define the cause of death. It is used as a major factor in the identification of victims of disaster, such as landslide or plane crash. In cause-of-death determinations, forensic medicine can also significantly affect the outcome of trials that deal with insurance and inheritance.

Market Segmentation:

The market for Global Forensic Medicine is segmented on lines of application type and forensic science specialty. The various settings in which forensic medicine is applied include scientific laboratories, hospitals, correctional facilities, state and federal law enforcement agencies, and other government organizations.

The different specialties of forensic medicine are Forensic Pathology, Forensic Anthropology, Crime Scene Investigation, Criminalistics, and Forensic Nursing.

Regional/Geographic Analysis:

On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Asia. North America and Europe is the dominating region in the global forensic medicine market due to forensic services such as DNA profiling,

fingerprints analysis, chemical analysis, autopsy, pathology, and toxicology to be of an automated and standardized nature.

Standardization results in a common database shared among regions thus reducing the expenditure in the end to end crime case analysis and resolution. Thus, reducing the value of forensic services.

Key Players:

The major competitors in the global forensic market are SPEX Forensics, Eurofins Medigenomix Gmbh, NMS Labs, Inc., LGC Forensics, Pyramidal Technologies Ltd., GE Healthcare Life Sciences, and Hygeco, KUGEL medical GmbH & Co. KG, UFSK-International, MEDIS Medical Technology, CSI-Jewett and Nebropath among others.

