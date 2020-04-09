Market Dynamics

A rising demand for advanced wireless applications is projected to drive the market for DAQ software and hardware in near term. The accelerating rate of adoption of the ethernetleading to growing confidence around interoperability and ease of integration and an increased demand for faster internet speed from the end-users are factors driving the growth of the DAQ market.

Changing customer and interoperability requirements, the need for faster processing, and improvement in open software standards also augment market demand. However, lack of specialized skills and the security issues restrain the growth of the DAQ market. The cost of implementation is also a primary concern hindering market growth.

Data acquisition systems facilitate real time decision making utilizing its capability to obtain and analyze data on real-time basis. Segments like mobile and cloud-based solutions will witness high growth over the forecast period. There is anticipation that integration of data acquisition systems with cloud and mobile technologies will spur up the demand for these solutions.

Companies are now concerned about better solutions to maintain competitive edge while facilitating the users to access the data at any time irrespective of the location. The expectation from end-users to communicate using mobile interface is also gaining traction.

Technology

Data Acquisition (DAQ) system is any instrument that is capable of acquiring data from sensors, converting it first into digital form and storing it back to the central location where it can be analysed and processed. The DAQ system comprises I/O subsystems, a host computer and controlling software. Demand for these has been increasing across various industry verticals over the past few years.

Market Segmentation

The Global Data Acquisition Market has been segmented on the basis of Product Type (Peripheral component interconnect (PCI), LAN Extensions for Instrumentation (LXI)/ Ethernet, VME Extensions for instrumentation (VXI), PCI Extensions for Instrumentation (PXI), Universal Serial Bus (USB), Standalone), Architecture (Hardware, Software, Services), Component (Human Machine Interface (HMI), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Remote Terminal Unit (RTU), SCADA Communication System), and End-User Industry (Aviation and Defence, Telecom and IT Industry, Chemicals, Power and Energy, Automotive industry, Transportation, Production, Food and beverages, Water and watershed management).

Geographic Analysis

North America commands the largest market share in global Data Acquisition (DAQ) market, the reason being the growing adoption of relevant and related technology. Europe holds the second largest market share followed by Asia Pacific. The major factor for this rapid growth in these regions is increasing awareness among end users and rising demand for advanced wireless applications.

Key Players

The leading players in the DAQsegment are ABB Ltd., Advantech, Agilent Technologies, Campbell Scientific, Data Translation, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, MathWorks, General Electric, Omron, Alstom, Yokogawa Electric Co. and Emerson Electric Co.

