

The COVID-19 outbreak is now travelling around the world, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. This report discusses the impact of the virus on leading companies in the industrial automation sector.

Key Highlights

– Industrial automation was not in a great place before COVID-19 struck, having been slowed by flat capital expenditure and declining industrial production.

– The virus has since closed factories, with workers across the world sent home. It has exposed the fact that, despite a lot of hype over the years, advanced factory automation has not been substituted for human workers at scale.

– The virus may serve to accelerate investment in factory automation when the global economy eventually rebounds, but that will take a while.

Grab Your Free Sample Report at an Impressive Discount! @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2625553

Scope

– This report analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the global industrial automation sector.

– It identifies those companies that may benefit from the impact of COVID-19 over a 12-month period, as well as those companies that will lose out.

– It includes a thematic screen, that ranks the 58 leading companies in this sector on the basis of overall leadership in the 10 themes that matter most to their industry, including COVID-19. This generates a leading indicator of future performance.

Reasons to Buy

– COVID-19 is by far the most significant theme to affect the technology industry in 2020.

– It is effectively a stress test on companies ability to cope with extreme shocks.

– COVID-19 will test the financial robustness of companies. Many companies will not survive this initial phase.

– Almost all others will suffer a significant drop in revenues.

– This report will help you understand the impact of COVID-19 on the industrial automation sector and identify which types of companies could potentially benefit from the impact of COVID-19, as well as those businesses that are set to lose out.

Inquire More About This Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2625553

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street,

Albany NY,

United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/