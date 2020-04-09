COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Automation Market Size, Share & Trend | Industry Analysis Report, 2026
The COVID-19 outbreak is now travelling around the world, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. This report discusses the impact of the virus on leading companies in the industrial automation sector.
Key Highlights
– Industrial automation was not in a great place before COVID-19 struck, having been slowed by flat capital expenditure and declining industrial production.
– The virus has since closed factories, with workers across the world sent home. It has exposed the fact that, despite a lot of hype over the years, advanced factory automation has not been substituted for human workers at scale.
– The virus may serve to accelerate investment in factory automation when the global economy eventually rebounds, but that will take a while.
Grab Your Free Sample Report at an Impressive Discount! @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2625553
Scope
– This report analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the global industrial automation sector.
– It identifies those companies that may benefit from the impact of COVID-19 over a 12-month period, as well as those companies that will lose out.
– It includes a thematic screen, that ranks the 58 leading companies in this sector on the basis of overall leadership in the 10 themes that matter most to their industry, including COVID-19. This generates a leading indicator of future performance.
Reasons to Buy
– COVID-19 is by far the most significant theme to affect the technology industry in 2020.
– It is effectively a stress test on companies ability to cope with extreme shocks.
– COVID-19 will test the financial robustness of companies. Many companies will not survive this initial phase.
– Almost all others will suffer a significant drop in revenues.
– This report will help you understand the impact of COVID-19 on the industrial automation sector and identify which types of companies could potentially benefit from the impact of COVID-19, as well as those businesses that are set to lose out.
Inquire More About This Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2625553
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
90 State Street,
Albany NY,
United States – 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease
Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market 2020 Technological Advancement & Growth Analysis With Forecast To 2026 - April 9, 2020
- Radial Artery Compression Devices Market Trade Outlook And Information Collected 2020-2026 - April 9, 2020
- Patent Analytics Services Market Overview, Regional And Restraint Analysis By 2020 – 2026 - April 9, 2020