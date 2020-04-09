

The epidemiology of COVID-19 is rapidly evolving and a number of companies have begun to invest in this space. The absence of proven therapeutic options and the lack of a vaccine to protect against infection has led to a race to develop effective interventions. A range of players – from pharma and biotech firms to academic institutions and government agencies – have thrown their hats in the ring.

Grab Your Free Sample Report at an Impressive Discount! @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2625557

Scope

– Global epidemiology metrics and trends

– Snapshot of epidemiological trends to date in the top three most-affected countries

– An overview of the pipeline for antivirals and vaccines

– Summary of available efficacy data

– An assessment of the clinical trials landscape by phase, sponsor type, geography, and other key attributes

– Highlights in deal-making trends, particularly public-private partnerships

– Spotlight on social media coverage

Reasons to Buy

– Global epidemiology metrics and trends

– Snapshot of epidemiological trends to date in the top three most-affected countries

– An overview of the pipeline for antivirals and vaccines

– Summary of available efficacy data

– An assessment of the clinical trials landscape by phase, sponsor type, geography, and other key attributes

– Highlights in deal-making trends, particularly public-private partnerships

– Spotlight on social media coverage

Inquire More About This Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2625557

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street,

Albany NY,

United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/