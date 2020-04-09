Exposure to pesticides may occur through inhalation, ingestion or absorption through skin. For the assessment of pesticide poisoning doctors recommend the cholinesterase activity testing. Choline esterase is an enzyme that is required for the functioning of the nervous system. It is responsible for the breakdown of the acetylcholine, so as to stop the overstimulation of the post-synaptic nerve.

The failure of breakdown of acetylcholine may be associated with either poisoning by pesticides or by genetic factors. The cholinesterase activity testing is conducted on a few ml of blood. The activity may be measured either in the plasma or the RBC or both.

Plasma cholinesterase activating testing is generally preferred for acute exposure and the red cell cholinesterase activity testing is most useful for long term exposure. The level of cholinesterase activity varies greatly from person to person. Thus the cholinesterase activity testing is generally conducted in a person before and after exposure.

The cholinesterase activity testing results are expressed in the form of a percentage drop with respect to the base line. A drop of over 35% is indicative towards severe poisoning. In cases of deliberate poisoning, the cholinesterase activity testing is low enough for the diagnosis without a baseline.

Cholinesterase Activity Testing Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rise in use of pesticides, increasing research on forensic sciences, rise in awareness regarding environmental factors affecting health are some of the factors that drive the growth of the cholinesterase activity testing market. Another important factor for the rise in growth of the cholinesterase activity testing is the rising prevalence of genetic disorders that affect the activity of the cholinesterase.

However factors such as need for baseline optimization, cost of cholinesterase activity testing may negatively impact the growth of the cholinesterase activity testing market through the forecast period.

Cholinesterase Activity Testing Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global Cholinesterase Activity Testing market can be segmented on the basis of product type, sample type, end user, and geography.

Based on product type, the global Cholinesterase Activity Testing market is segmented as:

Colorimetric cholinesterase activity testing kits

Fluorescent cholinesterase activity testing kits

Plasma

RBC

Both Plasma & RBC (Whole Blood)

Based on end users, the global Cholinesterase Activity Testing market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Diagnostic centers

Academic and research institutes

Forensic Laboratories

Cholinesterase Activity Testing Market: Overview

There are two basic types of cholinesterase activity testing kits available in the market. These are colorimetric and fluorescent ELISA based testing kits. The product type segment is categorized based on the same technology used for the cholinesterase testing kits. Based on application the type of sample is selected for the cholinesterase activity testing.

In generally acute exposure is generally carried out on plasma sample and long term exposure is tested on RBC sample. Some of the end users include hospitals, diagnostic centers, academic and research institutes and forensic laboratories.

Cholinesterase Activity Testing Market: Regional Outlook

Rise in consumption of pesticides, increasing number of cases of industrial dumping of pesticides wastes, changes in environmental factors due to leakage of pesticides to atmosphere are some areas of concern.

Rise in awareness of such pollutants are the key for the growth of the cholinesterase activity testing market. Increased consumption of pesticides in regions that are agriculturally rich such as India and China support the rapid growth of the cholinesterase activity testing market in the Asia Pacific Region.

Rise in prevalence of genetic disorders and rise in awareness for the same are factors that support the growth of the North America market for cholinesterase activity testing. North America along with Europe is expected to hold the maximum share in the cholinesterase activity testing market, followed by the Asia Pacific cholinesterase activity testing market.

Cholinesterase Activity Testing Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global cholinesterase activity testing market are Merck KGaA, BioVision Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Creative BioMart, Arbor Assays, BioAssay Systems, Abnova, Immunochemistry Technologies, LLC, Novus Biologicals, The Tintometer Ltd, Securetec, AnaSpec, Inc., Universal Biologicals, Kaneka Eurogentec S.A., and other companies.

