Complete study of the global Animal Feed Supplements market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Animal Feed Supplements industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Animal Feed Supplements production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Animal Feed Supplements market include _Evonik, Adisseo, CJ Group, Novus International, DSM, Meihua Group, Kemin Industries, Zoetis, CP Group, BASF, Sumitomo Chemical, ADM, Alltech, Biomin, Lonza, Global Bio-Chem, Lesaffre, Nutreco, DuPont, Novozymes

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Animal Feed Supplements industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Animal Feed Supplements manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Animal Feed Supplements industry.

Global Animal Feed Supplements Market Segment By Type:

Minerals, Amino Acids, Vitamins, Enzymes, Others, In 2018, Minerals accounted for a major share of 54% in the global Animal Feed Supplements market. And this product segment is poised to reach a volume of 22751.8 K MT by 2025 from 19324.2 K MT in 2018.

Global Animal Feed Supplements Market Segment By Application:

Poultry Feeds, Ruminant Feeds, Pig Feeds, Others, In Animal Feed Supplements market, Poultry Feeds segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 19905.7 (K MT) by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.54% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Animal Feed Supplements will be promising in the Poultry Feeds field in the next couple of years.

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Animal Feed Supplements industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Animal Feed Supplements market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Animal Feed Supplements industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Animal Feed Supplements market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Animal Feed Supplements market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Animal Feed Supplements market?

TOC

1 Animal Feed Supplements Market Overview

1.1 Animal Feed Supplements Product Overview

1.2 Animal Feed Supplements Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Minerals

1.2.2 Amino Acids

1.2.3 Vitamins

1.2.4 Enzymes

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Animal Feed Supplements Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Animal Feed Supplements Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Animal Feed Supplements Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Animal Feed Supplements Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Animal Feed Supplements Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Animal Feed Supplements Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Animal Feed Supplements Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Animal Feed Supplements Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Animal Feed Supplements Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Animal Feed Supplements Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Animal Feed Supplements Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Animal Feed Supplements Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Supplements Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Animal Feed Supplements Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Animal Feed Supplements Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Animal Feed Supplements Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Animal Feed Supplements Industry

1.5.1.1 Animal Feed Supplements Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Animal Feed Supplements Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Animal Feed Supplements Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Animal Feed Supplements Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Animal Feed Supplements Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Animal Feed Supplements Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Animal Feed Supplements Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Animal Feed Supplements Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Animal Feed Supplements Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Animal Feed Supplements Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Animal Feed Supplements Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Animal Feed Supplements as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Animal Feed Supplements Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Animal Feed Supplements Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Animal Feed Supplements Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Animal Feed Supplements Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Animal Feed Supplements Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Animal Feed Supplements Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Animal Feed Supplements Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Animal Feed Supplements Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Animal Feed Supplements Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Animal Feed Supplements Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Animal Feed Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Animal Feed Supplements Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Animal Feed Supplements Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Supplements Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Supplements Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Animal Feed Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Animal Feed Supplements Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Animal Feed Supplements Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Animal Feed Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Animal Feed Supplements Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Animal Feed Supplements Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Animal Feed Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Animal Feed Supplements Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Animal Feed Supplements Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Animal Feed Supplements by Application

4.1 Animal Feed Supplements Segment by Application

4.1.1 Poultry Feeds

4.1.2 Ruminant Feeds

4.1.3 Pig Feeds

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Animal Feed Supplements Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Animal Feed Supplements Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Animal Feed Supplements Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Animal Feed Supplements Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Animal Feed Supplements by Application

4.5.2 Europe Animal Feed Supplements by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Supplements by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Animal Feed Supplements by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Animal Feed Supplements by Application 5 North America Animal Feed Supplements Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Animal Feed Supplements Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Animal Feed Supplements Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Animal Feed Supplements Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Animal Feed Supplements Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Animal Feed Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Animal Feed Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Animal Feed Supplements Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Animal Feed Supplements Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Animal Feed Supplements Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Animal Feed Supplements Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Animal Feed Supplements Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Animal Feed Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Animal Feed Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Animal Feed Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Animal Feed Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Animal Feed Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Supplements Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Supplements Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Supplements Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Supplements Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Supplements Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Animal Feed Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Animal Feed Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Animal Feed Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Animal Feed Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Animal Feed Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Animal Feed Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Animal Feed Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Animal Feed Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Animal Feed Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Animal Feed Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Animal Feed Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Animal Feed Supplements Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Animal Feed Supplements Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Animal Feed Supplements Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Animal Feed Supplements Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Animal Feed Supplements Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Animal Feed Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Animal Feed Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Animal Feed Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Animal Feed Supplements Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Animal Feed Supplements Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Animal Feed Supplements Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Animal Feed Supplements Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Animal Feed Supplements Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Animal Feed Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Animal Feed Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Animal Feed Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Animal Feed Supplements Business

10.1 Evonik

10.1.1 Evonik Corporation Information

10.1.2 Evonik Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Evonik Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Evonik Animal Feed Supplements Products Offered

10.1.5 Evonik Recent Development

10.2 Adisseo

10.2.1 Adisseo Corporation Information

10.2.2 Adisseo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Adisseo Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Evonik Animal Feed Supplements Products Offered

10.2.5 Adisseo Recent Development

10.3 CJ Group

10.3.1 CJ Group Corporation Information

10.3.2 CJ Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 CJ Group Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 CJ Group Animal Feed Supplements Products Offered

10.3.5 CJ Group Recent Development

10.4 Novus International

10.4.1 Novus International Corporation Information

10.4.2 Novus International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Novus International Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Novus International Animal Feed Supplements Products Offered

10.4.5 Novus International Recent Development

10.5 DSM

10.5.1 DSM Corporation Information

10.5.2 DSM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 DSM Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 DSM Animal Feed Supplements Products Offered

10.5.5 DSM Recent Development

10.6 Meihua Group

10.6.1 Meihua Group Corporation Information

10.6.2 Meihua Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Meihua Group Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Meihua Group Animal Feed Supplements Products Offered

10.6.5 Meihua Group Recent Development

10.7 Kemin Industries

10.7.1 Kemin Industries Corporation Information

10.7.2 Kemin Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Kemin Industries Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Kemin Industries Animal Feed Supplements Products Offered

10.7.5 Kemin Industries Recent Development

10.8 Zoetis

10.8.1 Zoetis Corporation Information

10.8.2 Zoetis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Zoetis Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Zoetis Animal Feed Supplements Products Offered

10.8.5 Zoetis Recent Development

10.9 CP Group

10.9.1 CP Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 CP Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 CP Group Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 CP Group Animal Feed Supplements Products Offered

10.9.5 CP Group Recent Development

10.10 BASF

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Animal Feed Supplements Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 BASF Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 BASF Recent Development

10.11 Sumitomo Chemical

10.11.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

10.11.2 Sumitomo Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Sumitomo Chemical Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Sumitomo Chemical Animal Feed Supplements Products Offered

10.11.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development

10.12 ADM

10.12.1 ADM Corporation Information

10.12.2 ADM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 ADM Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 ADM Animal Feed Supplements Products Offered

10.12.5 ADM Recent Development

10.13 Alltech

10.13.1 Alltech Corporation Information

10.13.2 Alltech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Alltech Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Alltech Animal Feed Supplements Products Offered

10.13.5 Alltech Recent Development

10.14 Biomin

10.14.1 Biomin Corporation Information

10.14.2 Biomin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Biomin Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Biomin Animal Feed Supplements Products Offered

10.14.5 Biomin Recent Development

10.15 Lonza

10.15.1 Lonza Corporation Information

10.15.2 Lonza Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Lonza Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Lonza Animal Feed Supplements Products Offered

10.15.5 Lonza Recent Development

10.16 Global Bio-Chem

10.16.1 Global Bio-Chem Corporation Information

10.16.2 Global Bio-Chem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Global Bio-Chem Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Global Bio-Chem Animal Feed Supplements Products Offered

10.16.5 Global Bio-Chem Recent Development

10.17 Lesaffre

10.17.1 Lesaffre Corporation Information

10.17.2 Lesaffre Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Lesaffre Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Lesaffre Animal Feed Supplements Products Offered

10.17.5 Lesaffre Recent Development

10.18 Nutreco

10.18.1 Nutreco Corporation Information

10.18.2 Nutreco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Nutreco Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Nutreco Animal Feed Supplements Products Offered

10.18.5 Nutreco Recent Development

10.19 DuPont

10.19.1 DuPont Corporation Information

10.19.2 DuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 DuPont Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 DuPont Animal Feed Supplements Products Offered

10.19.5 DuPont Recent Development

10.20 Novozymes

10.20.1 Novozymes Corporation Information

10.20.2 Novozymes Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Novozymes Animal Feed Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Novozymes Animal Feed Supplements Products Offered

10.20.5 Novozymes Recent Development 11 Animal Feed Supplements Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Animal Feed Supplements Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Animal Feed Supplements Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

