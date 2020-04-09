Market Dynamics



The market size of AMI is expected to grow from USD 4.48 Billion in 2015 to USD 9.19 Billion by 2020, at an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.5% during the forecast period. The global IoT Energy market is estimated to grow from USD 7.59 Billion in 2015 to USD 22.34 Billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period of 2015-2020.

The emergence of Internet of Things (IoT) and its increasing integration with every industryhas led to advent of innovative ways to manage energy usage. Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) is one such technological tool which is deployed for electricity, water and gas usage management.

AMI systems are comprised of hardware and software working in synchronization at the client-end and service provider end to enable frequent information collection and transmittal. AMI enables two-way communication with meters at the client-end to collect and transmit data, Meter Data Management System (MDMS) at service provider’s end to manage data storage and analysis of provided information, and communication networks between the customer and a service provider.

IoT based smart energy solutions are deployed to improve utility asset management, detect energy theft easily, manage outage efficiently, improve billing accuracy, restore services faster, and create customer profiles based on their energy usage to target them for energy efficiency.

There are two sub-segments of AMI market – services and solutions. AMI services are employed to achieve smarter and coordinated decision-making by mitigating the risks and vulnerabilities of the AMI infrastructure by making the use of efficient tools and techniques. AMI solutions can be standalone or integrated. Standalone solutions are AMI security, Metering Data Management, analysis of metering data, and Meter Communication Infrastructure (MCI) whereas integrated solutions are where service providers can provide one stop end-to-end solutions to utilities.

Due to the financial soundness of the companies in Latin America it is expected to lead the IoT in Energy market in terms of market size during the forecast period from 2015-2020. Latin America can invest heavily in the leading tools and technologies for effective energy consumption due to large-scale infrastructure development. North America is expected to lead the IoT in Energy market in terms of market size during the forecast period. MEA is expected to witness growth at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The major drivers of AMI market are increasing global energy demand; the need for improved customer service level and utility efficiency, and government mandates and legislative compliances.

The major vendors in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market include Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, U.S.), General Electric (Connecticut, U.S.), IBM Corporation (New York, U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (Rueil-Malmaison, France), Aclara Technologies LLC (Missouri, U.S.), Elster Group GmbH (Essen, Germany), Itron, Inc. (Washington, U.S.), Sensus (Raleigh, U.S.), Trilliant, Inc. (California, U.S.), and Tieto Corporation (Helsinki,

Finland).

