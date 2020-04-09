Analysis of the Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics Market

PMR recently published a market study which highlights the various factors that are expected to influence the dynamics of the global Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics market over the forecast period (2019-2029). According to the report, owing to a range of factors including factor 1, factor 2 and factor 3, the global Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029.

The presented market study offers an in-depth analysis of the market scenario in the various geographies such as:

key players to innovate acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutics market.

The global acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutics market is segmented on the basic of disease subtype, treatment type, end user and region.

Based on the disease subtype, the acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutics market is segmented into the following:

Undifferentiated acute myeloblastic

Acute myeloblastic leukemia with minimal maturation

Acute myeloblastic leukemia with maturation

Acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL)

Acute myelomonocytic leukemia

Acute myelomonocytic leukemia with eosinophilia

Acute monocytic leukemia

Acute erythroid leukemia

Acute megakaryoblastic leukemia

Based on treatment type, the acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutics market is segmented into the following:

Chemotherapy

Radiation therapy

Stem Cell Transplant

Targeted Therapy

Others

Based on end user, the acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutics market is segmented into the following:

Hospital

Retails Drug Stores

Ambulatory Care Centers

Oncology Centers

Clinics

The global acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutics market is anticipated to show lucrative growth owing to increased investment in innovative technologies by key players. Players in this market using various strategies to fuel their global footprint and to gain a competitive edge. Product pipelines, new product launches, agreements and collaborations, acquisitions, mergers and clinical trials are some key strategies applied from global players in recent years are anticipated to give a robust hike to the market in the forecast period.

Geographically, acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutics market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to be major contributor to this market accounting maximum percent of share in AML therapeutics market followed by Europe. Slow but constant growth in prevalence for AML in North America is anticipated to fuel the growth in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutics market. In Asia pacific region, China and India are anticipated to show high growth in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutics market due to new developments in healthcare infrastructure in the region.

The players in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutics market include Ambit Biosciences Corporation, Celgene Corporation, Cephalon Inc., Clavis Pharma ASA, Eisai Co. Ltd, Genzyme Corporation, and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Abbvie Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc, CTI Biopharma Corp etc.

