companies profiled in the wound healing market are Smith & Nephew plc, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, 3M Healthcare, Ethicon, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Cardinal Health, Acelity L.P., Inc., ConvaTec Inc., BSN medical (Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA), Coloplast Group, Medline Industries, Inc., Organogenesis Inc., Hollister Incorporated, and others.

The global wound healing market has been segmented as follows:

Wound Healing Market, by Product

Dressings Foam Dressings Hydrocolloid Dressings Hydrogel Dressings Alginate Dressings Collagen Dressings Others

Bandages Elastic Bandages Compression Bandages Adhesive Bandages Liquid Bandages Others

Topical Agents Hemostatic Agents Antimicrobials Wound Cleansers Others

Wound Closure Agents Sutures Absorbable Non-absorbable Adhesives & Sealants Staplers Manual Powered Strips Sterile Non-Sterile Others

Gauzes & Sponges Sterile Non-sterile

Tapes Cloth Tape Paper Tape Silicon Tape Others

Therapy Devices Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Oxygen Therapy Devices Others (Electro-magnetic wound therapy devices)

Others

Wound healing Market, by Wound Type

Acute Wound Surgical & Traumatic Wounds Burns

Chronic Wound Infectious Wounds & Other Ischemic Wounds Ulcers Pressure Ulcer Diabetic Foot Ulcer Arterial & Venous Ulcer Others



Wound Healing Market, by Gender

Men

Women

Wound Healing Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa South Africa GCC Region Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



