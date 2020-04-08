Venous Reflux Disease occurs due to the insufficient blood supply back up to the heart. The patient having venous reflux disease generally have pain, swelling, leg ulcers, and various skin changes. There are many causes of venous reflux disease including smoking, lack of exercise, swelling, inflammation, blood clot, etc.

The symptoms of venous reflux disease include swelling in legs or swelling in the ankles, changing the color of the skin, pain in the legs while walking, leg cramps, etc.

Venous reflux disease treatment can be done by medication and surgical treatment. Medicines increase blood flow through the vessel. Antibiotic such as aspirin can be used in the treatment of venous reflux disease treatment.

Surgical procedures for venous reflux disease include endovenous thermal ablation and sclerotherapy. Sclerotherapy is performed by injecting a chemical into the defected veins. The chemical introduced in the defected veins leads to scarring of the veins so that they no longer carry the blood.

In radiofrequency ablation, heat through a tube like a device is introduced into the affected vein. Compression sleeves can also be used for the treatment of venous efflux disease treatment market.

An increasing number of patients with pulmonary embolism is one of the most important factors which is expected to increase the growth of venous reflux disease treatment market.

Increasing geriatric population is also expected to increase the growth of venous reflux disease treatment market. Hectic routine and lack of physical activity resulting in the sitting for long hours, increases the blood pressure of the leg veins, increasing the growth of the global venous reflux disease treatment market. An increasing trend of smoking, especially among teenagers, is another important factor leading to the significant growth of venous reflux disease treatment market.

Other factors such as increasing healthcare awareness, increasing population, increasing number of hospitals are contributing towards the growth of venous reflux disease treatment market.

Increasing prevalence of deep venous thromboembolism, is also a major factor, driving the growth of venous reflux disease treatment market. Apart from the driving factors, there are a few factors which can restrain the growth of venous reflux disease treatment market.

The high cost of the surgical treatment for venous reflux disease is expected to hinder the growth of venous reflux disease treatment market. Poor reimbursement for the treatment devices in some emerging regions is expected to hinder the overall growth of the venous reflux disease treatment market.

Upper-limb compression garments, including sleeves, gloves, and gauntlets, remain unreimbursed to the serious detriment of patients with upper-limb lymphedema. Lack of awareness in some developing regions can also restrain the growth of venous reflux disease treatment market.

The global venous reflux disease treatment market is segmented on the basis of treatment type, end user, and geography:

Segmentation by Treatment type Drugs Non-Surgical procedure Endovenous Thermal Ablation Sclerotherapy Surgical Procedure Ligation and Stripping Vein Bypass Microincision Compression Sleeves

Segmentation by end user Hospitals Catheterization Laboratories Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Based on the treatment type, the venous reflux disease treatment has been segmented into drugs, surgical procedures and non- surgical procedure and compression sleeves. Drugs and compression sleeves are expected to hold the maximum revenue share in the venous reflux disease treatment market.

Based on the end user, the venous reflux disease has been segmented into hospitals, catheterization laboratories, and ambulatory surgical centers. Hospitals are expected to hold the maximum revenue share in the venous reflux disease treatment market.

Geographically, global venous reflux disease treatment market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and MEA. North America is expected to dominate the global market due to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and availability of advanced healthcare facilities.

Europe is expected to hold a large revenue share in global venous reflux disease treatment market. The Asia Pacific is also expected to hold a large share in the venous reflux disease treatment market because of the increasing population and increasing healthcare awareness.

The venous reflux disease treatment market is highly fragmented. Some of the players identified in the global Venous Reflux Disease Treatment market are SIGVARIS, PROTEOR, Bauerfeind, Ofa Bamberg GmbH, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Twilight Mercantile Pvt. Ltd., Comed Chemicals Ltd. And many more.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Venous Reflux Disease Treatment Market Segments

Venous Reflux Disease Treatment Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Venous Reflux Disease Treatment Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2024

Venous Reflux Disease Treatment Agents Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Venous Reflux Disease Treatment Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights: