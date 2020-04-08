Spain Public Safety And Homeland Security Market- Future Scope, Demands And Projected Market Growth Till 2023
The ISIS inspired terror attacks that took place in August 2017 in Barcelona and Cambrils are a wake-up call to the country homeland security and law enforcement agencies. Following the attacks, Spanish security organizations are increasing their investment in intelligence and security measures to mitigate terror activities. The two-volume “Spain Public Safety & Homeland Security Market 2016-2022” report is the most comprehensive review of the Spain Homeland Security market available today. It provides a detailed and reasoned roadmap of this growing market. The market forecast covers the Public Safety & Homeland Security markets since in most cases, products and services have dual or triple use applications, and present the same business opportunities (e.g., biometric modalities are used for the following three sectors: counter-crime, immigration enforcement and counter terror).
Spain Homeland Security market is set to undergo a major transformation in 2018-2022 through the following drivers:
The August 2017 Barcelona terror attacks and the 2015-2017 attacks across Europe have focused greater attention on the threats posed by terrorists and acted as a spur for Spanish authorities to enhance emergency planning and response capabilities.
While Spain has a tradition of quite effective coordination among its counter terror and public safety agencies, some inter-agencies coordination problems are an obstacle to harmonized efforts to carry out the country counter terror and public safety missions. This phenomenon increases the national markets due to duplication of purchased systems.
Spain’s market for security & safety products is sophisticated and well served. Local defense and security companies are well entrenched in the Spanish security market. Even with a preference for locally manufactured products, foreign products can usually strongly compete based on price and innovation.
This report is a valuable resource for executives with interests in Spain’s Homeland Security industry. It has been explicitly customized for the security industry and government decision-makers in order to identify business opportunities, emerging technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.
Questions answered in this 398-page 2-volume market report include:
What will Spain’s Homeland Security market size and trends be during 2018-2022?
Which submarkets provide attractive business opportunities for Homeland Security and Public Safety companies?
Who are the decision-makers at the relevant Homeland Security and Public Safety organizations?
What drives the Spanish Public Safety & Homeland Security managers to purchase solutions and services?
What are the customers looking for?
What are the technology & services trends?
What are the Homeland Security market SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?
What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?
With 398 Pages, 66 Tables and 122 Figures, this 2-volume report covers 9 vertical markets, 8 technology markets and 3 revenue source submarkets, offering for each of them 2015-2016 data and assessments, and 2017-2022 forecasts and analyses.
Why Buy this Report?
A. This is the only report that addresses the HLS & Public Safety dual-use markets:
76% of the Spanish market revenues emanate from dual-use products. For example, cybersecurity systems are used to address both cyber-crime and cyber-terror. Decision-makers forming their strategy need a complete view of this overlapping market both independently and in their intersections.
B. Market data is analyzed via 3 key perspectives:
With a highly fragmented HLS & Public Safety market we address the money trail each dollar spent via the following 3 viewpoints:
By 9 Vertical Markets including:
Airport Security
Smart Borders, Immigration Enforcement & Border Security
Intelligence Agencies
Critical Infrastructure Protection
Police Modernization & Other 1st Responders
Public Events & Safe City
Building & Perimeter Security
CBRN Security & Safety
Other Vertical Markets
By 3 Revenue Sources including:
Products Sales
Maintenance & Service, Upgrades, Refurbishment
Planning, Training and Consulting
By 8 Technology Markets including:
Cybersecurity
Counter Terror & Crime IT
Communication Systems & Devices
Biometrics
Video Surveillance Technologies
Intrusion Detection Systems
Border & Perimeter Security Technologies
Explosives & Weapons Detection Technologies
C. Detailed market analysis framework is provided, including:
Market Drivers & Inhibitors
Business Opportunities
SWOT Analysis
Business Environment
2015-2022 Market Segmented by 51 Submarkets
D. The report includes the following 4 appendices:
Appendix A: Spain Public Safety & Homeland Security Market Background
Appendix B: European Security Related Product Standards
Appendix C: The European Union Challenges and Outlook
Appendix D: Abbreviations
E. Spain HLS market report addresses over 90 technologies
3M
Access Control Systems
Automated Border Control (ABC) Gates
Backscatter X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems
Bio-Agents & Infectious Disease Detection
Biometrics
Biosecurity and Biosafety Devices & Systems
Bio-Terror & Infectious Disease Early Alert System Devices & Systems
Boarding Gate Explosives Scanners
Border & Perimeter Barriers
C2/C4ISR Systems
Capacitance Sensors Fence
CBRN and Hazmat Personal Protective Gear
Cell Broadcast Mass Emergency Notification
Chemical Agent Detection
Chemical, HAZMAT & Nuclear Detection
Coherent Scatter 2D X-Ray Systems
Communication Systems & Devices
Cybersecurity
Decontamination of CBRN & HAZMAT Incidents
Desktop ETD Devices
Dual Energy LINAC X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems
Dual-View LINAC X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems
Dumb Fences
Electronic Fencing
Emergency Management IT Systems
Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Devices & Systems
E-Passports
Fiber Optic Fence
Gamma Ray Systems Container-Vehicle Screening Systems
Hand Held Metal Detectors
Handheld ETD Devices
Public Safety & Homeland Security IT Systems
Human Portable Radiation Detection Systems (HPRDS)
Hybrid Tomographic EDS & 2D X-Ray Screening
IED Placement Detection
Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) IT
Intelligence Community Big Data IT
Intelligence Community Cloud Infrastructure IT
Intelligence Community Software as a Service (SaaS)
Intelligence Services IT
Interoperable Communication Systems
Intrusion Detection Systems
Ion Mobility Spectroscopy (IMS)
Liquid Explosives Detection Devices
Luggage, Baggage & Mail Screening Systems
Maritime Awareness Global Network (MAGNET)
Mass Emergency Notification Devices & Systems
Metal detection Portals
Multimodal Biometric Systems
Narcotics Trace Detection Devices
Natural & Manmade Disaster Early Warning systems
Non-Lethal Weapons(NLW)
Nuclear/Radiological Detection Devices & Systems
Other Security Technologies
People Screening MMWave (AIT) Portals
People Screening X-Ray Backscatter (AIT) Portals
Perimeter Security Technologies
Personal (Ballistic & CBRNE) Protective Gear
Personal Body Armor
Platform as a Service (PaaS)
Police Modernization Systems and Devices
Ported Coax Buried Line Fence
Rescue & Recovery Equipment
Respiratory Protective Equipment
Satellite Based Maritime Tracking
Shoe Scanners
Siren Systems
SkyBitz Global Locating System
Standoff Explosives & Weapon Detection Systems
Standoff Suicide Bombers Detection
Strain Sensitive Cables Fence
Suicide Bombers Borne IED (PBIED) Detectors
Suicide Bombers Detonation Neutralization
Taut Wire Fence
Text Alert Systems
The Advanced Spectroscopic Portals (ASP)
Tomographic Explosive Detection Systems (EDS)
Transportable X-Ray Screening Checkpoints
VBIED Detonation Neutralization
Vehicle & Container Screening Systems
Vehicle Borne IED (VBIED) Detectors
Vehicle Screening ETD Systems
Vibration Sensors Mounted on Fence
Video Analytics
Video Surveillance
Visa & Passport-related IT
Voice Alert Systems
Wide Area Communications and Tracking Technology
X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems
X-ray Screening Systems
F. Spain HLS market report addresses over 300 European Homeland Security and Public Safety standards (including links)
G. The analysis provides the number of passengers and number of screened cabin & checked-in baggage and luggage at each of the major airports by 2016 & 2020
H. The supplementary (*) Public Safety & Homeland Security Industry 2017 Edition report provides the following insights and analysis of the industry including:
The Global Industry 2016 Status
Effects of Emerging Technologies on the Industry
Market Trends
Vendor Government Relationship
Geopolitical Outlook 2017-2022
The Industry Business Models & Strategies
Market Entry Challenges
The Industry: Supply-Side & Demand-Side Analysis
Market Entry Strategies
Price Elasticity
Past Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Events
and extensive information (including company profile, recent annual revenues, key executives, homeland security and public safety products, and contact info.) on the 118 leading vendors in the industry
3M
3i-MIND
3VR
3xLOGIC
ABB
Accenture
ACTi Corporation
ADT Security Services
AeroVironment Inc.
Agent Video Intelligence
Airbus Defence and Space
Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia Group)
ALPHAOPEN
American Science & Engineering Inc.
Anixter
Aralia Systems
AT&T Inc.
Augusta Systems
Austal
Avigilon Corporation
Aware
Axis
AxxonSoft
Ayonix
BAE Systems
BioEnable Technologies Pvt Ltd
BioLink Solutions
Boeing
Bollinger Shipyards, Inc
Bosch Security Systems
Bruker Corporation
BT
Camero
CelPlan
China Security & Surveillance, Inc.
Cisco Systems
Citilog
Cognitec Systems GmbH
Computer Network Limited (CNL)
Computer Sciences Corporation
CrossMatch
Diebold
DRS Technologies Inc.
DVTel
Elbit Systems Ltd.
Elsag Datamat
Emerson Electric
Ericsson
ESRI
FaceFirst
Finmeccanica SpA
Firetide
Fulcrum Biometrics LLC
G4S
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.
General Dynamics Corporation
Getac Technology Corporation
Hanwha Techwin
Harris Corporation
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hexagon AB
Honeywell International Inc.
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
IBM
IndigoVision
Intel Security
IntuVision Inc
iOmniscient
IPConfigure
IPS Intelligent Video Analytics
Iris ID Systems, Inc.
IriTech Inc.
Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
ISS
L-3 Security & Detection Systems
Leidos, Inc.
Lockheed Martin Corporation
MACROSCOP
MDS
Mer group
Milestone Systems A/S
Mirasys
Motorola Solutions, Inc.
National Instruments
NEC Corporation
NICE Systems
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Nuance Communications, Inc.
ObjectVideo
Panasonic Corporation
Pelco
Pivot3
Proximex
QinetiQ Limited
Rapiscan Systems, Inc.
Raytheon
Rockwell Collins, Inc.
Safran S.A.
Salient Sciences
Schneider Electric
SeeTec
Siemens
Smart China (Holdings) Limited
Smiths Detection Inc.
Sony Corp.
Speech Technology Center
Suprema Inc.
Synectics Plc
Tandu Technologies & Security Systems Ltd
Texas Instruments
Textron Inc.
Thales Group
Total Recall
Unisys Corporation
Verint
Vialogy LLC
Vigilant Technology
Zhejiang Dahua Technology
* The Public Safety & Homeland Security Industry 2017 Edition report is a free of charge bonus for multi-reader license customers and is offered at half price to single-reader customers.
About Kenneth Research:
Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.
