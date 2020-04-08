Global Smart Pressure Therapy System Market – From PMR’s Viewpoint

In this Smart Pressure Therapy System market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Smart Pressure Therapy System market report covers the key segments,

Segmentation

The global smart pressure therapy system market can be segmented on the basis of its applications:

Beauty Care (Massage)

Healthcare (Physiotherapy)

It can also be segmented on the basis of its type:

Wearable

Non-wearable

Smart Pressure Therapy System Market: Segmentation Overview

The smart pressure therapy system have wide applications in beauty and healthcare industry. In healthcare industry the smart pressure therapy system is used to enhance the immunity of the body, can also be used by patients wanting to loosen stiff muscles. They are used for muscle pain due to poor circulation and for pain management. The smart pressure therapy systems assist the bed-ridden patients in avoiding bed sores by improving their blood circulation. These systems are also used for facial and body massages in spas. Some smart pressure therapy systems provide instant relief to the users, as they are designed to be as comfortable and easy to experience as intended to be.

Smart Pressure Therapy System Market: Regional Outlook

The global smart pressure therapy system market geographically is segmented as North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe hold a significant market share of smart pressure therapy system market owing to a large number of patients with orthopedic disorders. Furthermore, the increase in R & D activities related to healthcare solutions, wherein these systems are useful, aids in boosting the growth of smart pressure therapy system market in the region. The market in the APEJ region is more inclined towards growing demand for these systems because of the increasing number of Chinese companies manufacturing smart pressure therapy systems and also creating awareness about their benefits.

Smart Pressure Therapy System Market: Prominent Players

KCI Licensing (Acelity)

Wearable Therapeutics Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Snug Vest

Guangzhou Auro Beauty Equipment Co., Ltd.

Body and Skin Pty. Ltd.

